Creative Compass Georgia launches grant call to support innovative creative initiatives outside Tbilisi

The EU-funded Creative Compass Georgia project has announced a new grant call stimulating and fostering innovative creative initiatives across Georgia’s regions.

The Creative Connections grant call aims to strengthen professional relationships in the cultural and creative industries and enables independent artists, creatives, cultural professionals, community leaders, and organisations to understand challenges and opportunities in Georgia. Activities cannot take place in Tbilisi.

The grant programme consists of two directions:

Direction 1. Creative Connections by Individuals focuses on in-country mobility of independent artists, creatives, community leaders, and cultural professionals, offering opportunities for research, co-creation, production, and hosting events. There must be at least two participants in a group. The grant amount is €3,000.

Direction 2. Creative Connections by Organisations supports organisations in implementing community-driven, cultural, and creative initiatives, as well as artistic residences. The grant amount is €6,000.

An online information session about the call will take place on 27 June by the link.

The deadline for applications is 7 July.

The project is funded by the European Union and co-funded and implemented by the Goethe-Institut Georgien.

