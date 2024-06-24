Montgomery County Council Meets on June 25 to Interview the County Executive’s Nominee for Fire Chief and Commemorate Pride Month

MARYLAND, June 24 - For Immediate Release: Monday, June 24, 2024

Also on June 25: Proclamation presentation recognizing the retirement of Chief of Police Marcus Jones

The Montgomery County Council will meet on Tuesday, June 25 at 10 a.m. and the meeting will begin with two proclamation presentations. The first, presented by Council President Andrew Friedson, will recognize the Greater Bethesda Chamber of Commerce President and Chief Executive Officer Allie Williams. The second, also presented by Council President Friedson, will recognize the 80th anniversary of the Montgomery County Historical Society. At 11:30 a.m. the Council will host a commemoration celebrating Pride Month.

At 1 p.m. the Council will present two additional proclamations. The first, presented by Council President Friedson, Councilmembers Natali Fani-González, Marilyn Balcombe, Evan Glass and Laurie-Anne Sayles, will recognize the retirement of the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce President and Chief Executive Officer Gigi Godwin. The second, presented by Councilmembers Sidney Katz, Dawn Luedtke, Kristin Mink and Council President Friedson, with County Executive Marc Elrich, will recognize the retirement of Marcus Jones, chief of the Montgomery County Police Department.

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

County Executive’s nominee for Fire Chief, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service: Corey Smedley

Interview: The Council will interview Corey Smedley, who is the County Executive’s nominee for fire chief of the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service. Smedley served as fire/EMS chief in the City of Alexandria and has more than 33 years of public safety experience.

District Council Session

Resolution to confirm the County Executive's appointment to the Sign Review Board

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on a resolution to confirm Wayne Miller, James Schwartz and Matthew Walters, who are the County Executive’s appointees to the Sign Review Board.

Consent Calendar

Each item on the Council’s Consent Calendar can be found on the Council agenda for Tuesday, June 25, which is available on the Council website.

Executive Regulation 2-24, Landlord-Tenant Relations-Rent Stabilization

Introduction: The Council will introduce Executive Regulation 2-24, which is being promulgated by the Montgomery County Department of Housing and Community Affairs under Method 2 of Section 2A-15 of the Montgomery County Code.

The regulation would implement the requirements under Montgomery County Code Sections 29-58 – 29-62, also known as the Rent Stabilization Law. The regulations would implement the limitation of rent increases for new and lease renewals, and previously vacant units; the regulatory process for allowable exemptions for capital improvements, fair return, and substantial renovation; and a guideline for rental fees.

The Council may approve or disapprove the proposed Method 2 regulation. If the Council approves the regulation, the regulation takes effect upon adoption of the resolution approving it or on a later date specified in the resolution. If the Council takes no action within 60 calendar days after the Council receives the regulation, the regulation automatically takes effect as proposed. If necessary to assure complete review, the Council by resolution may extend the 60-day deadline.

Resolution regarding Montgomery County Commitment to Disseminating Secure Firearm Storage Information to Parents

Vote expected: The Council is expected to vote on a resolution that aims to ensure that secure firearm storage information is provided to parents throughout the County. The resolution affirms the County’s ongoing commitment to keep residents, and children in particular, safe from gun violence and gun deaths. Council Vice President Kate Stewart and Councilmember Mink are lead sponsors of the resolution. Council President Friedson, and Councilmembers Sayles, Katz, Glass, Gabe Albornoz, Balcombe, Luedtke and Fani-González are cosponsors.

Public Hearings

Unless otherwise noted, the Council will hold the following hybrid public hearings at 1:30 p.m. Residents can visit the Council website to learn about the multiple ways to provide testimony.

The Council meeting schedule may change from time to time. View the current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review on the Council website.

Council and committee meetings are streamed live on the Council’s web page via YouTube and on Facebook Live and can be watched on County Cable Montgomery on Xfinity/RCN 6 HD 996/1056, Fios 30, and on the CCM live stream.