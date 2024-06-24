Governor Hochul Announces Grand Opening of Constellation Brands’ New $50 Million Global Headquarters in Downtown Rochester

President and CEO of Constellation Brands Bill Newlands said, “As a proud member of the Rochester community and surrounding area for more than 75 years, we are thrilled about our new global headquarters in the heart of downtown Rochester. This move allowed us to contemporize our workspaces, provide a more centralized location for many of our current team members, and meet the growing needs of our business while supporting the Rochester area. We look forward to helping to contribute to the positive momentum and vibrancy growing in the city today.”

Constellation’s move further supports the focused, collaborative efforts of the state, city and regional economic development partners to revitalize the area along the beautiful Genesee River waterfront through the “ROC the Riverway” Initiative. Phase one included investments in 13 targeted projects, all of which have been completed or are currently under construction or design – including the Aqueduct Reimagined project adjacent to the new Constellation campus. Phase two of the initiative, launched by the Governor in 2023, is highlighted by the establishment of High Falls State Park within the historic Genesee River gorge in downtown Rochester.

Empire State Development President, CEO & Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Constellation Brands joins an impressive, growing list of talent rich companies choosing to headquarter in Downtown Rochester. These global businesses recognize the value of being based in New York, especially under the vision and leadership of Governor Kathy Hochul. Our strategic investments and positive partnerships with the private sector continue to advance the transformative “ROC The Riverway” initiative, which is fueling economic momentum and opportunity for the entire Finger Lakes region.”

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer said, “Today, we celebrate a milestone in Rochester's resurgence as Constellation Brands opens its doors at the historic Aqueduct Campus. The intersection where the historic Erie Canal Aqueduct met the Genesee River is the place that launched the ‘Flour City’ and is now the place where Constellation Brands’ new global headquarters will propel the ‘Flower City’s’ spirit of innovation and growth to new heights. Constellation Brands' commitment to investing in downtown Rochester not only revitalizes this iconic location, but also brings hundreds of new jobs, opportunities, and vibrancy to the heart of downtown. I commend Constellation Brands and all who have worked tirelessly to make this vision a reality.”

Representative Joe Morelle said, “I’m grateful to join in the celebration for the opening of Constellation Brands’ new headquarters downtown. Their investment in the City of Rochester, alongside New York State support, will help drive our community forward in this period of revitalization. I thank Governor Hochul and Constellation Brands for their continued commitment to our city. I am proud to welcome Constellation as they join the vibrant fabric of businesses that make Rochester such a special place to call home, and I look forward to our continued work together.”

State Senator Jeremy Cooney said, “The Aqueduct Building has long been a strong reminder of the success of Rochester’s past, and now as Constellation Brands’ new headquarters, it will also come to define the success of our city’s future. Constellation’s decision to move to Rochester means new jobs in the heart of downtown and will also create a ripple effect benefiting businesses throughout the surrounding community. I want to thank Constellation for being an integral part of our efforts to develop our center city, as well as Governor Hochul and our community partners for helping to make this move a reality.”

Assemblymember Demond Meeks said, “I am pleased to formally welcome Constellation Brands and join them in celebrating the opening of their new headquarters in downtown Rochester. I am grateful that this globally recognized and prominent company is showing its commitment to our community by moving into the heart of our city. Rochester has long been home to innovative and world-renowned businesses and Constellation Brands’ move will add to this historic legacy. As major revitalization efforts continue throughout our city, we must continue to deliver good-paying jobs and economic opportunities to the members of our community.”

Assemblymember Harry Bronson, “I commend Constellation Brands for their decision to invest in the City of Rochester by making it their new home. This is an important and transformative contribution to the growth of our city that honors both our history through the Aqueduct Building and our future with the ROC the Riverway expansion, and Constellation Brands joins a growing list of companies who recognize the potential of this community. And as Chair of Labor, I am gratified to see that the economic impact will include expanding their workforce as we continue to cultivate a vision for Rochester that is inclusive, diverse and equitable.”

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello said, “Constellation's investment into the historic Aqueduct Building, an iconic landmark in Rochester, symbolizes the beginning of a new era for our center city, and serves as a reminder of Constellation’s ascendancy as a global leader in the beverage industry. Thank you to Constellation Brands for investing in Monroe County, to Governor Hochul, Mayor Evans, and everyone who had a hand in making sure that this historic project could succeed.”

Rochester Mayor Malik D. Evans said, “We know that one of the major factors that attract businesses like Constellation Brands to Rochester is the ongoing physical transformation we’re driving with hundreds of millions of dollars in capital projects across the city. I’m grateful for Governor Hochul’s leadership and our shared vision for Rochester’s future. It is clearer than ever that our partnership is creating a new era of growth that we all can believe in.”

Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce President and CEO and Finger Lakes Regional Economic Development Co-Chair Bob Duffy said, “Constellation Brands' decision to establish their new headquarters in downtown Rochester is a monumental leap forward for our city. We are incredibly fortunate to have a global powerhouse like Constellation Brands infusing the heart of Rochester with new life, vibrant energy, and incredible opportunities. We extend our heartfelt thanks to Governor Hochul, our economic development partners, and the Constellation Brands leadership team for their unwavering belief and investment in the Greater Rochester region. We are truly grateful to Rob and Richard Sands and the entire Constellation executive team for all they have done for Constellation Brands and for their pivotal role in bringing the headquarters downtown.”

CEO of RG&E’s parent company Avangrid, Pedro Azagra said, “Rochester has a rich history with hidden gems of beauty. With RG&E’s economic development grants of $600,000, Constellation Brands was able to make utility related infrastructure improvements, tapping into that richness with its move to downtown Rochester, helping boost the local urban economy. It is an exciting time for the City of Rochester as plans such as the ROC the Riverway project are now coming to life. RG&E is pleased to be a part of that collaboration by modernizing historic streetscapes and areas along the Genesee River, bringing a new centerpiece for the city. This will no doubt transform downtown into a destination for visitors across the country.”

President and CEO of the Greater Rochester Enterprise Matt Hurlbutt said, “We are pleased that Constellation Brands is dedicated to creating jobs and expanding its operations in the city of Rochester, NY. This commitment not only highlights the exceptional talent in our region, particularly in running a top-tier beverage manufacturing company, but also positions Constellation Brands as a catalyst for attracting top talent and other businesses to the Rochester Downtown Innovation Zone. This expansion will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the community and economy, further solidifying Rochester's reputation as a hub for innovation and growth.”

