The SECO-WCO GTFP Phase II starts second phase of assistance in Bolivia

From 11 to 14 June 2024, the Customs Administration of Bolivia (AN) hosted a crucial planning and initiation mission within the framework of the second phase of the SECO-WCO Global Trade Facilitation Programme (GTFP), a collaborative initiative between the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs of Switzerland (SECO) and the World Customs Organization (WCO).

The mission pursued the identification of the main areas of support to develop a four-year work plan for Bolivia, aligning with previously identified needs, the Customs Administration and other Cross-Border Regulatory Agencies’ (CBRAs) priorities, and critical issues raised by the Private Sector regarding trade facilitation, such as the Single Window, E-Commerce and Coordinated Border Management.

One of the GTFP Phase II flagships is the active engagement of key stakeholders from the private sector and other government agencies. This engagement was exemplified by the collaborative workshop on 12 June, a platform that fostered increased involvement in the Programme’s activities. The workshop was attended by 26 participants, including representatives from the Swiss Embassy in Bolivia and various sectors. During the activity, a project roadmap for the country was drafted, reflecting the constructive contributions from the Customs Administration, representatives from the NCTF, and the business community.

The mission also included bilateral meetings with AN’s Executive President and top management team, the National Trade Facilitation Committee representatives, and the Private Sector. Once the main areas of support were agreed upon, several planning sessions were held with AN’s technical teams to develop the four-year work plan for Bolivia.

Bolivia was not just one of the beneficiary countries of the GTFP’s first phase (2018-2023); it was a success story. It achieved remarkable results in reducing release times for cross-border operations and improving overall trade facilitation performance and organizational development. SECO and the WCO are pleased to continue building on these achievements and look forward to further strengthening the Bolivian Customs Administration's role in enabling economic growth by enhancing compliance with international standards.

For more information on the GTFP, please contact capacity.building@wcoomd.org