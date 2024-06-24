Gradiant Launches alkaLi, Powered by EC2, the World's Most Efficient Battery-Grade Lithium Production Process
The Gradiant spin-out will accelerate the scaling of battery-grade lithium production to meet the global demand for EVs, energy storage, and portable devices
With electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and portable electronic devices driving global demand for lithium, EC2 offers producers an unprecedented new means to rapidly scale lithium production. EC2 features instantaneous production measured in seconds, not years; reduced costs with 50% lower OPEX and zero CAPEX costs; industry-leading sustainability with significantly reduced carbon and water footprints; and expedited permitting to meet the global lithium demand. The complete system is balanced, integrated, and adapts to a broad range of source inputs.
“A clear purpose drives Gradiant, and that is to ensure water for generations to come. With that comes an affinity for holistic environmental solutions beyond water, including the successful electrification of our societies to reduce the burden on fossil fuels,” said Prakash Govindan, COO of Gradiant. “Demand for lithium is outstripping supply. We must accelerate the scale of production solutions, and it is for this reason that we will spin out alkaLi, a completely independent company with a dedicated focus on maximizing the production efficiency of battery-grade lithium.”
“Gradiant is different. We're more than a water company; we're a technology company,” added Siva Kumar Kota, Head of Technology. “Our revolutionary RO Infinity with Counter-Flow Reverse Osmosis technology powers EC2. CFRO operates with significantly lower demand for energy and water, concentrating to limits approaching saturation without the environmental impacts common in incumbent technologies.”
alkaLi's EC2 solution sets new industry standards to Extract, Concentrate, and Convert battery-grade lithium with optimized efficiency and sustainability throughout each stage:
Extraction: Synthesized resins and novel membranes optimize lithium extraction far beyond industry norms, uniquely reaching Generation II levels and the richest lithium stream possible for maximum downstream efficiency. A second Li-lean stream is output, and each flows to CFRO units in the Concentration Stage.
Concentration: Powered by Gradiant's award-winning CFRO to maximize system efficiency, consuming an order of magnitude less energy than thermal processes.
• CFRO I receives the Li-rich stream and further concentrates to levels sufficient to convert to battery-grade lithium
• CFRO II receives the Li-lean stream and reduces TDS to below regulatory limits, allowing expedited permitting
Conversion: The concentrated lithium is precipitated into a solid to produce battery-grade lithium carbonate (Li2CO3) or lithium hydroxide (LiOH).
alkaLi is onboarding new customer partners now.
About Gradiant
About alkaLi
Contacts
Felix Wang
Gradiant
Global Head of Marketing
Source: Gradiant
Reporter: PR Wire
Editor: PR Wire
Copyright © ANTARA 2024