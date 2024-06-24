Christina DiArcangelo Hosts Exclusive Invitation-Only Book Launch Party for "Rescuing Mom
EINPresswire.com/ -- Esteemed global entrepreneur and advocate, Christina DiArcangelo, will host an exclusive, invitation-only launch party for her new book, "Rescuing Mom," on July 20, 2024, in the Chester County area. The event will be a celebration of Christina's heartfelt memoir, which touches on themes of mental health, elder abuse, the pursuit of justice, and self-help.
"Rescuing Mom" is a deeply personal narrative that delves into Christina's experiences as an advocate for her mother, addressing the emotional and practical challenges of this role. The book offers readers an authentic and inspiring journey, providing insights and support for those facing similar circumstances uncovering elder abuse and crimes committed.
The launch party will be more than just a book release; it will be a touching tribute to the late DiArcangelo family members: Albert J. DiArcangelo, Sr., Albert J. DiArcangelo, Jr., and Paula S. DiArcangelo. Christina will honor their memories with heartfelt words and reflections on their enduring influence on her life and work.
Guests, including prominent industry leaders, close friends, and family, will be treated to a memorable evening featuring Italian cuisine, a nod to Christina's heritage and a celebration of her family's traditions, and music by well-known, celebrity, DJ Bizzy. The event will include a special reading from "Rescuing Mom" by Christina, followed by a Q&A session where she shared behind-the-scenes stories from her writing journey and the impact of her family's legacy on her work.
"I am deeply moved by the support and love shown with the release of my book so far and am so looking forward to seeing everyone soon," said Christina DiArcangelo. "This book is a tribute to my mother and our journey together. I hope it sheds light on important issues like mental health, elder abuse and provides solace and strength to those navigating similar paths."
The evening also features a book signing session, where attendees received personalized copies of "Rescuing Mom," along with exclusive merchandise by Sparkle Sisters. The intimate setting will allow for meaningful interactions and conversations, reflecting the book's themes of connection and support.
Christina DiArcangelo is a well-respected figure in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, known for her dedication to patient advocacy and innovative solutions. Her book is a testament to her resilience and unwavering commitment to justice, mental health awareness and self-help.
For more information about "Rescuing Mom" and Christina DiArcangelo, please visit https://store.bookbaby.com/book/rescuing-mom.
For media inquiries, interviews, or book signings, please contact:
info@christinadiarcangelo.com
About Christina DiArcangelo: Christina DiArcangelo is a global, award-winning entrepreneur, advocate, podcaster, magazine publisher, and author with over two decades of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. She is the founder and CEO of multiple companies focused on clinical research and patient advocacy. Christina's work is driven by her passion for helping others and her belief in the power of innovation to improve lives.
Christina DiArcangelo
Christina DiArcangelo
CD Humanitarian Horizons
