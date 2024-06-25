Dodona Analytics Poised for Growth With Series A Funding

Dodona Analytics, a leading EV Charging Optimization platform, successfully secures Series A funding, led by Flashpoint Venture Capital, to fuel R&D and growth

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dodona Analytics Ltd., an eMobility platform supporting companies planning EV (electric vehicle) charging networks, today announced that it has successfully secured Series A funding led by Flashpoint Venture Capital with the participation of WaVe-X, the venture investment arm of Walter Group.

Dodona Analytics is emerging as a leader in the EV Charging Optimization software category, which simplifies the process of identifying feasible and viable charging sites for charge point operators (CPOs) and other infrastructure planners. The investment will accelerate the company's growth in the category through strategic research and development and further expansion into North America and Europe.

London-based Flashpoint Venture Capital invests in international software companies founded by entrepreneurs from Europe and Israel. They combine their capital and expertise with the vision and talent of tech founders and are always pushing for the next flashpoint.

Marton Medveczky, Associate Partner at Flashpoint Venture Capital, commented: “We believe that EVs are here to stay, and for them to be even more widespread, the underlying infrastructure needs serious development as well. Dodona supports Charge Point Operators in this mission by providing an AI-infused data and analytics layer that becomes their OS in creating and maintaining chargers.”

“Dodona impresses with an excellent team and offers charging infrastructure providers solutions that minimize their risk and optimize returns. Given the increasing spread of e-mobility in both the car and truck sectors, we want to support Dodona with our expertise and network in their further growth,” says Michal Lewandowski, Investment Manager at WaVe-X.

This exciting new investment round builds on the previous seed investment from Pan Adria Ventures in 2023.

The capability that Dodona Analytics provides its growing portfolio of clients and partners that are building today’s EV infrastructure is quickly becoming critical for scaling and optimizing their operations. It enables them to build profitable and investable businesses in a market traditionally guided by spreadsheets, gut feel, and haphazard planning.

Therefore, Dodona Analytics' eMobility platform (DEM) has been a game-changer for these businesses. It is often described as their “secret sauce” as it harnesses the power of over fifty constantly updated data sources, using an innovative blend of proprietary machine learning and artificial intelligence technology. The results are then presented in an interface that has been described as “as simple to use as tracking an Uber.”

“This is an exciting moment for our company, validating our strategy,” said Dr Stefan Furlan, CEO, Dodona Analytics, “fueling our growth, increasing the value we can provide our clients and accelerating our progress toward our ultimate goal of supporting future mobility”.

About Dodona Analytics

Dodona Analytics is a leading EV Charging Optimization platform trusted by some of the most ambitious and successful Charge Point Operators across Europe and the US to help deploy tens of thousands of chargers every year. As data scientists and experts in future mobility, Dodona Analytics is changing how the world moves people, goods, and services, and it is passionate about building a better future. Learn more at www.dodonaanalytics.com

About Flashpoint Venture Capital

Flashpoint, headquartered in London, is an international tech investment manager with c. $500 million AUM and 3 strategies: VC, Growth Debt, and Direct Secondary. Focused on global tech companies originating out of Europe and Israel, to date the firm has made 70 investments and completed 19 exits, including the sale of its stakes to Apple, General Atlantic, PSG, Boathouse Capital, and Blue Star Innovation Partners. Our investors include more than 160 FO and HNWIs. Learn more at www.flashpointvc.com

About WaVe-X

WaVe-X is an early-stage startup investor based in Austria, focusing on logistics, mobility, construction, and proptech across Europe. WaVe-X aims to promote the growth of portfolio companies through networking and domain expertise. Learn more at www.wave-x.vc