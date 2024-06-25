Famous $6.25 Million Rare Nickel Coming to Tampa, Florida
Insured for $6.25 million, the finest of the five known 1913 Liberty Head nickels will be displayed for the first time in Tampa at the Great American Coin and Collectibles Show, Sept. 11-14, 2024. (Photo courtesy of GreatCollections.)
See millions of dollars of numismatic treasures at the Great American Coin and Collectibles Show® in the Tampa Convention Center, September 11-14, 2024.
Only five 1913 Liberty Head nickels are known. Two are in museum collections including the Smithsonian, and the one displayed in Tampa for the first time is the finest of the five known examples.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of America’s most famous rare coins, a legendary 1913 Liberty Head nickel insured for $6.25 million, will be among more than $100 million of numismatic national treasure displayed at the inaugural Great American Coin and Collectibles Show® in the Tampa Convention Center, 333 S. Franklin St., September 11-14, 2024. There will also be a rare penny so valuable it could almost pay for a Rolls-Royce automobile.
— Larry Shepherd, convention manager
“Only five 1913 Liberty Head nickels are known. Two are in museum collections including the Smithsonian, and the one displayed in Tampa for the first time is the finest of the five known examples,” explained Larry Shepherd, convention manager for the show that is being produced in cooperation with Coin World magazine.
Open to the public, hundreds of dealers from across the country will be buying and selling rare coins, stamps, paper money, gold, and silver with the public. The United States Mint will be displaying and selling its available current product line and the Bill the Buffalo costumed mascot will hand out Youth Collector Kits and other educational materials for children.
Many of the experts will provide complimentary, informal evaluations of the public’s vintage coins, currency, and other collectibles each day. One of the evaluators who will be examining items on Friday, September 13, is nationally known professional numismatist Jeff Garrett, editor of the acclaimed annual reference book of U.S. coin values, A Guide Book of United States Coins.
The rare $6.25 million nickel and a mismade 1943 Lincoln cent insured for $360,000 will be exhibited by GreatCollections of Irvine, California.
“All U.S. pennies struck in 1943 were supposed to be composed of grey, zinc-coated steel because copper was needed for World War II materials. But a few were accidentally struck in the previous year’s brown copper/bronze alloy. Worth a pretty penny today, this will be the first time this historic, mismade 1943 Lincoln cent will be exhibited in Tampa,” said Shepherd.
The Great American Coin and Collectibles Show will be open to the public on Wednesday, September 11, from noon to 5:30 pm; Thursday, September 12, and Friday, September 13, from 10 am to 5:30 pm; and on Saturday, September 14, from 10 am to 2:30 pm.
Admission is $15 from Tuesday to Friday, and admission is free for everyone on Saturday.
For additional information, visit www.GACC.show.
Donn Pearlman
Donn Pearlman & Associates Public Relations
+1 8479710566
email us here