Colorado Estate Along a Greg Norman-Designed Golf Course to be Sold at Online Auction July 8th
An hour outside of Telluride, this fully furnished estate will be sold via Interluxe Auctions with a starting bid of $1.5M.MONTROSE, CO, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interluxe Auctions, the leading online luxury real estate auction marketplace, is excited to announce the upcoming online auction for The Cornerstone Estate in Montrose, CO. The property, previously listed for $3,995,000, is now headed to auction with a starting bid of $1,500,000 on Monday, July 8th at 9:00 am MDT.
The Cornerstone Estate built by Lindal Homes features premium cedar from Washington State and Canada, and elegant furnishings throughout the 4-bedroom, 4 full bathroom, 2 half bath home. The property boasts handmade tiles, pecky cypress wood, and Venetian plaster, with a great room showcasing floor-to-ceiling windows and a stone fireplace. The gourmet kitchen is equipped with commercial appliances, while the two luxurious owner’s suites offer walk-in closets and spacious bathrooms. Advanced amenities include in-floor heating, instant hot water, indoor fire suppression system, a heated 3-car garage, and panoramic mountain views from an outdoor living space with a natural stone gas fireplace.
The property is a short walk to the Cornerstone Club, offering 4,800 acres of recreational activities with additional access to thousands of BLM property acres, including four-wheeler and bike trails, pickleball and tennis courts, a basketball court, a workout facility, horseback riding, and award-winning golf. The Cornerstone Estate is an hour from Black Canyon, Gunnison River, and Telluride.
“As a dedicated realtor in Montrose since 2005, I am thrilled to partner with Interluxe to present The Cornerstone Estate at auction,” stated Elizabeth Spitzer of Phelps Real Estate Group. “This exceptional property offers amazing amenities and a blend of luxury and comfort, making this a unique opportunity for discerning buyers.”
“The Cornerstone Estate offers an extraordinary opportunity near Telluride with luxurious amenities and a prime location,” stated Stacy Kirk, Vice President of Interluxe Auctions. “We don’t want anyone to miss the chance to own a piece of Colorado’s finest real estate through this exclusive auction."
The Cornerstone Estate is being offered in cooperation with Elizabeth Spitzer of Phelps Real Estate Group. Bidding will take place online exclusively at www.interluxe.com when the auction begins Monday, July 8th. Previews are Friday and Saturday, July 5-6, from 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, and Sunday, July 7th, from 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm. Agents are fully protected, and a buyer’s agent commission is being offered.
More information about the property, including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid, can be found at http://www.interluxe.com/12561. See Auction Terms and Conditions at www.interluxe.com for complete details.
ABOUT INTERLUXE
Interluxe is the preeminent online luxury real estate auction platform founded in 2013. Interluxe has an exclusive private client list that has been compiled and curated for over 20 years. Interluxe has represented properties in 28 states and territories throughout the U.S. and abroad and is expanding to more international regions. For more luxury home auctions or information, visit www.Interluxe.com, and follow @InterluxeAuctions on Facebook, @Interluxeauctns on Twitter, @InterluxeAuctions on Instagram, and @Interluxe on LinkedIn.
Joy Swasy
Interluxe
+1 704-625-2598
email us here