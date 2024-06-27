Guest Panel of three Jewish Spiritual Leaders' Institute Rabbis Share Their Journey with Class #26 at Ordination

Three JSLI ordained Rabbis joined Class #26 at their ordination to offer support and guidance and share their own journeys with the candidates.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jewish Spiritual Leaders' Institute (JSLI) recently held its 26th ordination weekend, where three esteemed alumni returned to share their wisdom and experiences with the rabbinic candidates of Class #26. Rabbi Deborah Reichmann, Rabbi Ye'ela Rosenfeld, and Rabbi Josh Greenberg offered pearls of wisdom to the five candidates, hailing from Florida, New York, and California.

The ordination weekend, held on June 20 and 21, 2024, was a momentous occasion for the five candidates of Class #26, several of whom are already serving congregations. The three alumni and Rabbi Steve Blane, Dean of JSLI, shared their personal journeys and insights on the challenges and rewards of being a spiritual leader.

"Be yourself." counseled Rabbi Rosenfeld, the cultural director of Der Nister in Los Angeles. Der Nister is a synagogue and cultural center in downtown Los Angeles. Rosenfeld, an Israeli herself, called in from Israel and described the people's reactions to the current crisis.

Rabbi Reichmann followed in the footsteps of her mentor and serves as as the Rabbi and Spiritual Advisor to the InterFaith Families Project (IFFP.org). IFFP is a community of interfaith families committed to learning, sharing and celebrating their Jewish and Christian traditions. Reichmann also performs life cycle events and is highly sought after by young families in the DC area.

Josh Greenbaum currently serves as the Executive Director and Associate Rabbi at Temple Har Shalom in New Jersey. While his path has followed that of a typical pulpit rabbi he is implementing new programming that makes attending shul more accessible to the young families who are part of his congregation. His synagogue loves his energy and enthusiasm and is thriving and vibrant.

Much discussion was had about it no longer being "your Grandmother's synagogue" as the role of these JSLI trained Rabbis - alumni and newly ordained - is to engage contemporary Jews where they are. The day ended with a fervent reminder of how Rabbis should live. To live as G-d desires—“to do justice, to love kindness, and to walk humbly with our G-d” (Micah 6:8).

ABOUT SIM SHALOM AND JSLI

Sim Shalom is an interactive online Jewish Universalist synagogue which is liberal in thought and traditional in liturgy. Created in 2009 by Rabbi Steven Blane on Manhattan's Upper West Side, Sim Shalom offers a means of connecting the unconnected. Rabbi Blane and Associate Rabbis lead accessible Shabbat services every Friday night using a virtual interface and additionally Sim Shalom provides online education programs, Jazz concerts, conversion and life-cycle ceremonies along with weeknight services at 7:00PM EST.

Rabbi Blane is also the founder and director of the Jewish Spiritual Leaders' Institute, the online professional rabbinical program and of the Union of Jewish Universalist Communities, http://www.ujuc.org.

Sim Shalom, a non profit 501 © (3) tax-exempt organization, nurtures a Jewish connection through its mission of innovative services, creative education and dynamic outreach to the global community. For more information visit the website or call 201-338-0165.