Free Virtual Audit Training Conference Offered by Auditor’s Office for Third Year

The State Auditor’s Office is excited to announce its third annual free virtual audit conference on Wednesday, July 24th, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. CT. The Audit Summit aims to provide essential training and resources to local governments.

This year’s conference will cover:

  • Laws for Government Accounting

  • How to Create a Budget

  • Topics That Could Impact Your Audit

  • The Single Audit

  • Public Procurement

  • Question and Answer Panel

“The Audit Summit is an excellent free learning opportunity for North Dakota local governments,” said North Dakota League of Cities Executive Director Matt Gardner. “What’s great about this virtual conference is that it allows for attendees to join from wherever they are located.”

To learn more and to sign up, visit: https://bit.ly/AuditSummit24 

