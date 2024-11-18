17,912 Food Items Collected by State Agencies for People in Need This Thanksgiving

For the fourth year in a row, the North Dakota State Auditor’s Office challenged state agencies to a food collection benefitting two local food pantries this Thanksgiving. The 15 state agencies that participated were:

Attorney General’s Office

Auditor’s Office

Department of Labor and Human Rights

Department of Public Instruction

Department of Transportation

Ethics Commission

Governor’s Office

Highway Patrol

Historical Society

Insurance Department

Office of Management and Budget

Public Service Commission

Secretary of State

State Library

State Treasurer

The total food collected by each agency was divided by the number of people on their team to determine the winner of the challenge. Gathering over 13,716 items was the Governor’s Office.

“We appreciate the generosity of state agencies who went above and beyond to collect food for people in need this Thanksgiving,” said State Auditor Josh Gallion. “It’s incredible to see such a tremendous response from so many agencies who want to give back to the community.”

The final total count of all donated items was 17,912 food items. Agencies will drop off their food on Monday, November 18th from 9 a.m. until noon at the Bismarck Emergency Food Pantry and Ministry on the Margins.