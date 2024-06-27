Alcanzo Prep Welcomes Thomas Bogaev as New CEO and Managing Partner

Alcanzo Prep

Thomas Bogaev joins Alcanzo Prep as CEO, bringing extensive expertise in college consulting and strategic operations.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alcanzo Prep is excited to announce the appointment of Thomas Bogaev as our new CEO and Managing Partner. With extensive experience in college consulting, SAT tutoring, and strategic operations, Mr. Bogaev brings invaluable expertise to our team.

Mr. Bogaev is renowned for his success in guiding students toward admission into Ivy League universities and top-20 schools. He is also an award-winning author and holds an A.B. in Literature from Princeton.

“We are delighted to welcome Thomas to the Alcanzo Prep team,” stated Christopher Kane, Founder of Alcanzo Prep. “His extensive involvement in the college consulting industry, particularly with international clients, makes him a key addition to Alcanzo Prep. Thomas has successfully guided many families through their educational journeys in South America, Europe, and the United States. We have full confidence in Mr. Bogaev to strengthen our partnerships, expand our global presence, and provide targeted insights to our clients worldwide.”

“I have long respected Alcanzo Prep and their remarkable achievements within the college consulting market,” remarked Mr. Bogaev. “Alcanzo Prep is an innovator and has adapted well to new dynamics and client preferences. I am honored to join the team and look forward to contributing to their continued success.”

Alcanzo Prep, a leader in college consulting, has a proven track record of helping students gain acceptance into prestigious institutions around the world. With the addition of Mr. Bogaev, we look forward to helping more students to achieve their academic dreams.

For more information about Alcanzo Prep and our services, please visit our website or contact us at thomas@alcanzoprep.com.