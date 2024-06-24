Senator Lindsey M. Williams Becomes First PA Legislative Office Certified as Recovery Friendly Workplace

Pittsburgh, Pa. − June 24, 2024 − Senator Lindsey M. Williams announced that her Senate District 38 has been certified as a Recovery Friendly Workplace (RFW). This is the first legislative office in Pennsylvania to receive this distinction, which is earned through Recovery Friendly Workplace – PA in partnership with the Drug-Free Workplace PA and Unity PA.

“Meeting people where they are has been a priority for my office since Day One, and that extends to the employees of Senate District 38 as well as my constituents,” said Senator Williams. “Becoming a Recovery Friendly Workplace is another step in creating a safe and supportive office that respects every individual who walks through our doors.

Recovery Friendly Workplaces (RFW) recognize that recovery from substance use and mental health disorders is a strength and are willing to work intentionally with people in recovery. RFWs encourage a healthy and safe environment where employers, employees, and communities can collaborate to create positive change and eliminate barriers faced by those in or seeking recovery. Certified Recovery Friendly Workplaces have seen significant improvements in employee quality of life, team member retention and recruitment, and leadership satisfaction, leading to improvements in annual costs.

“I’m proud that my office already has one of the lowest employee turn-over rates in the Senate Democratic Caucus,” continued Senator Williams. “By working to incorporate what we’ve learned from our RWF training, we can further improve office culture. My staff works incredibly hard to serve the people of Senate District 38, and I want them to feel valued and supported in their lives and their work.”

“The Recovery Friendly Workplace initiative has a goal of creating an atmosphere that is comfortable and inviting, where empathy and compassion matter, and where everyone is treated as an individual,” said Greg Young, Director of Recovery Friendly Workplace – PA with Unity Recovery. “To embrace this goal, we focus on eliminating stigma, bias, and discrimination through policy creation and implementation as well as highlighting the importance of mutual respect and understanding through open communication and active listening. We are proud to say that Sen. Lindsey Williams, her office and her staff embody these values, and we are grateful to have them join the RFW community in Pennsylvania! ” –

Becoming a Recovery Friendly Workplace is free and available to all workplaces throughout Pennsylvania. To learn more about becoming certified, please visit https://recoveryfriendlypa.org/.