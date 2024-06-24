CHART-TOPPING TASHI & SAMUEL MANCINI RELEASE NEW SINGLE 'WATER' FOLLOWING TOP 10 BILLBOARD HIT DUET
"Water" Reveals Various Versions & Cover Art From One Of Billboard Magazine’s Top Emerging ArtistLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, award-winning actress and singer Tashi (aka Tashiana Washington) who was named by Rolling Stone Magazine “Breakout-Star to Watch”, reunites with chart-topping singer, songwriter, producer, and actor Samuel Mancini for their new single, WATER, out now via AWAL/Eric West Management Group. The single follows the massive success of their last single, SOAK, which hit #1 on the US R&B iTunes Chart and #3 on the UK R&B iTunes Chart, charting across 40 countries on iTunes. SOAK became a huge hit on the official charts in the US and UK, reaching the Top 10 of the Billboard R&B Singles Chart and Top 40 in the UK peaking at #32.
WATER was released as various versions including a solo version from Tashi. Club remixes are expected to be released in the fall. WATER was produced by Qkeyzz and written by Tashi, Samuel Mancini, Lenisha Nelson, Dominique George, Eric West, Ebony Washington and Qkeyzz.
Tashi is known for her roles in iconic projects like Amazon’s “Harlem,” HBO’s “Betty,” HBO’s “Random Actors of Flyness” and the Oscar-nominated films “Ice Age” and “Straight Outta Compton”. She also starred alongside Oscar-winner Samuel L. Jackson and Regina Hall in the 2019 box-office hit “Shaft” and starred alongside Oscar-winner Brendan Fraser in 2013’s “Gimme Shelter”.
Samuel Mancini released his critically acclaimed 2021 debut mixtape, FEED THE FIRE. Generating nearly 50 million global streams, FEED THE FIRE became a huge success on the Billboard charts, peaking at #21 on the albums chart. FEED THE FIRE also peaked at #9 on the Top Pop Album Sales Chart and #1 on the Top New Artist Albums Chart according to Luminate. Samuel’s music continued to chart across various platforms including two #1 music videos on Apple Music (“Infatuation” and “Reckless”), and scored four more top 20 singles on iTunes (“Second Heartbeat,” "Infatuation," “Love… Thy Will Be Done” and “Undone”).
Tashi & Samuel Mancini - Water