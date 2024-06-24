Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,548 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,319 in the last 365 days.

Operator Injured in ATV Rollover

CONTACT:
Conservation Officer Josiah Towne
603-744-5470
June 24, 2024

Rumney, NH – On Saturday, June 22, at approximately 6:00 p.m., Conservation Officers were notified of an ATV crash in Rumney off Mount Moosilauke Highway.

A Conservation Officer responded to the scene, and through the course of the investigation, learned that Christopher Mastorakis, 62, of Methuen, MA, had been operating his ATV up a steep sand bank and that the machine had flipped over backwards on him.

Mastorakis suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported by fellow campers out to the road. At the road they were met by the Plymouth Fire Department Ambulance and Mastorakis was transported to Speare Memorial Hospital for further treatment.

New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind outdoor enthusiast to always be prepared and plan for the unexpected.

Like this:

Like Loading...

You just read:

Operator Injured in ATV Rollover

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more