Launch of a new beauty tool: The Estate 3-in-1 face cleansing cloth, a newer and simpler way to do skin care

A New Start-up Personal Care Brand

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- New start-up personal care brand, Zin’s Textile Estates, has launched a new patented 3-in-1 face cleansing cloth with the ability to wash, exfoliate, and dry the face as a reusable 3-in-1 battery free face cleansing tool. The brand, officially launched in 11/2023, developed the 3-in-1 face cleansing cloth as a time-saving solution for busy moms, professionals, and travelers who could benefit from its simple design.Despite the cloths’ simple design, the 3-in-1 cloths are durably crafted from high quality cotton and constructed to maximize functionality and reusability. The cloths are made from 700/750 gsm Turkish cotton, shipped into, hand sewn, and constructed within the USA before arriving at their customers’ door.Launched by a mom itself, Zin’s Textile Estates boasts a clear, refreshing, and relatable aesthetic. The brand’s overall mission is to continue to design and develop innovative, simple to use, personal-care tools and coordinating products for individuals who value self-care. The brand's initial launch of The Estate 3-in-1 face cleansing cloths aligns with this mission.Stay tuned for the brand’s other new releases, coming to market soon. Subscribe to the brand's website for a free meditative track, designed to accompany the cloth. Check out the brand’s blog for more helpful personal care tips.For more information about this innovative beauty tool visit the brand’s website: www.zinstextiles.com Media Contact: Z. Robertson, 1100 Peachtree St, NE, Suite 200, Atlanta Ga 30309, 404-301-9306###