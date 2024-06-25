Launch of a new beauty tool: The Estate 3-in-1 face cleansing cloth, a newer and simpler way to do skin care
EINPresswire.com/ -- New start-up personal care brand, Zin’s Textile Estates, has launched a new patented 3-in-1 face cleansing cloth with the ability to wash, exfoliate, and dry the face as a reusable 3-in-1 battery free face cleansing tool. The brand, officially launched in 11/2023, developed the 3-in-1 face cleansing cloth as a time-saving solution for busy moms, professionals, and travelers who could benefit from its simple design.
Despite the cloths’ simple design, the 3-in-1 cloths are durably crafted from high quality cotton and constructed to maximize functionality and reusability. The cloths are made from 700/750 gsm Turkish cotton, shipped into, hand sewn, and constructed within the USA before arriving at their customers’ door.
Launched by a mom itself, Zin’s Textile Estates boasts a clear, refreshing, and relatable aesthetic. The brand’s overall mission is to continue to design and develop innovative, simple to use, personal-care tools and coordinating products for individuals who value self-care. The brand's initial launch of The Estate 3-in-1 face cleansing cloths aligns with this mission.
Stay tuned for the brand’s other new releases, coming to market soon. Subscribe to the brand's website for a free meditative track, designed to accompany the cloth. Check out the brand’s blog for more helpful personal care tips.
For more information about this innovative beauty tool visit the brand’s website: www.zinstextiles.com
SHOP NOW: https://www.zinstextiles.com/shop/p/the-estate-cloths
Media Contact: Z. Robertson, 1100 Peachtree St, NE, Suite 200, Atlanta Ga 30309, 404-301-9306
###
Z Robertson
Despite the cloths’ simple design, the 3-in-1 cloths are durably crafted from high quality cotton and constructed to maximize functionality and reusability. The cloths are made from 700/750 gsm Turkish cotton, shipped into, hand sewn, and constructed within the USA before arriving at their customers’ door.
Launched by a mom itself, Zin’s Textile Estates boasts a clear, refreshing, and relatable aesthetic. The brand’s overall mission is to continue to design and develop innovative, simple to use, personal-care tools and coordinating products for individuals who value self-care. The brand's initial launch of The Estate 3-in-1 face cleansing cloths aligns with this mission.
Stay tuned for the brand’s other new releases, coming to market soon. Subscribe to the brand's website for a free meditative track, designed to accompany the cloth. Check out the brand’s blog for more helpful personal care tips.
For more information about this innovative beauty tool visit the brand’s website: www.zinstextiles.com
SHOP NOW: https://www.zinstextiles.com/shop/p/the-estate-cloths
Media Contact: Z. Robertson, 1100 Peachtree St, NE, Suite 200, Atlanta Ga 30309, 404-301-9306
###
Z Robertson
Zin's Textile Estates
+1 404-301-9306
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram