VTF&W Offers Fish with a Warden Sessions

Trying to figure out Vermont fishing regulations? Wondering what kinds of fish are in a lake? Looking for new fishing tips? The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is offering “Fish with a Warden” sessions to help with questions like these.

“We know many anglers have questions they would like to ask a warden, and we know many of our wardens also like to go fishing,” said Education Specialist Corey Hart, “so our Vermont State Game Wardens have teamed up with Forests, Parks and Recreation staff to offer Fish with a Warden sessions this summer.

Hart says the purpose of the sessions is to provide an opportunity for the public to go fishing with Fish and Wildlife Department personnel and have their questions answered. These programs are the perfect steppingstone for new anglers that would benefit from a mentored fishing outing before heading out and fishing on their own.

The Fish with a Warden sessions will last an hour or more. Participants need to have their fishing license and bring their own fishing equipment. The state park day use fee has been waved for the duration of the program for participants that have registered in advance.

Fish with a Warden sessions are scheduled to start at 6:00 p.m. on the following Thursdays:

July 18 – Knight Point State Park, North Hero

July 25 – Shaftsbury State Park, Shaftsbury

August 8 – Ricker Mills State Park, Groton

August 22 – Little River State Park, Waterbury

Pre-registration for up to 30 people for each session is available at this link on Fish and Wildlife’s website: https://vtfishandwildlife.com/fish/fishing-events-and-programs/fishing-clinics-and-events/fish-with-a-warden and in the list of Upcoming Events on the right side of the home page.