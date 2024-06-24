Press Releases

06/24/2024

Reminder: Agriculture Licenses Expire June 30

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture's Licensing Unit reminds holders of the following licenses that they are up for renewal and expire on June 30, 2024.

Milk Producer, Retail Raw Milk Producer, Raw Milk Cheese Manufacturer (dairy farms)

Cheese Manufacturer

Commercial Fertilizer Manufacturers

Livestock Dealer

Live Poultry Dealer

Milk Laboratory

Milk Dealers (processors)

Anyone who has not received a renewal notice should email AgLicensing@ct.gov and request a renewal notice. Please be sure to include your license number and the business name. For more information about specific agricultural license requirements, please visit licenses and permits.