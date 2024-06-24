Reminder: Agriculture Licenses Expire June 30
The Connecticut Department of Agriculture's Licensing Unit reminds holders of the following licenses that they are up for renewal and expire on June 30, 2024.
- Milk Producer, Retail Raw Milk Producer, Raw Milk Cheese Manufacturer (dairy farms)
- Cheese Manufacturer
- Commercial Fertilizer Manufacturers
- Livestock Dealer
- Live Poultry Dealer
- Milk Laboratory
- Milk Dealers (processors)
Anyone who has not received a renewal notice should email AgLicensing@ct.gov and request a renewal notice. Please be sure to include your license number and the business name. For more information about specific agricultural license requirements, please visit licenses and permits.