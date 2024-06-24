Submit Release
Reminder: Agriculture Licenses Expire June 30

CT DoAg

06/24/2024

The Connecticut Department of Agriculture's Licensing Unit reminds holders of the following licenses that they are up for renewal and expire on June 30, 2024.

  • Milk Producer, Retail Raw Milk Producer, Raw Milk Cheese Manufacturer (dairy farms)
  • Cheese Manufacturer
  • Commercial Fertilizer Manufacturers
  • Livestock Dealer
  • Live Poultry Dealer
  • Milk Laboratory
  • Milk Dealers (processors)

Anyone who has not received a renewal notice should email AgLicensing@ct.gov and request a renewal notice. Please be sure to include your license number and the business name. For more information about specific agricultural license requirements, please visit licenses and permits.


