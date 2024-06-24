U.S. Learning Management Systems Market

Increase adoption of learning management systems for online learning and inline classes to reduce costs and increase convenience drives the market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Why Invest U.S. Learning Management Systems Market Reach USD 16.9 Billion by 2031." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The U.S. learning management systems market size was valued at USD 4,977.12 million in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 16,898.67 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 119 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A74638

Increase in the adoption of learning management systems for online learning and inline classes to reduce costs and increase convenience act as major drivers for the U.S. learning management systems market. In addition, the increase in penetration of smartphones coupled with fast internet connectivity, rise in preference among consumers for learning management systems, and massive adoptions of these systems among educational institutes accelerate the learning management systems market growth. Integration of artificial intelligence (AI) offers significant opportunities for learning management systems companies to expand their offerings, owing to factors such as automation of human-intervened operations.

If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A74638

The U.S. learning management systems market is segmented into user type, deployment model, industry vertical, and region. Depending on user type, it is fragmented into academic, and enterprises. By deployment model, the market is differentiated into on-premise and cloud. By industry vertical, the market is segmented into government & education, retail, healthcare, IT & telecom, manufacturing, hospitality, and others.

By deployment mode, the cloud segment acquired major share. Increase in the mobile population and distributed workforce encourages the demand for e-learning or online training in the academic and corporate sector. Further, the benefits of cost and accessibility, and increasing technological advancements in learning platforms have encouraged the users to upgrade their traditional LMS to a more contemporary LMS. This has resulted in the growth of the U.S.learning management systems market during the forecasted period.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A74638

The key players operating in the U.S. learning management systems market analysis include Blackboard Inc., Epignosis., IBM Corporation, iSpring, John Wiley & Sons, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Paradiso Solutions., SAP SE, SumTotal Systems, LLC and Xerox Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (119 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/u-s-learning-management-systems-market/purchase-options

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.