Zapata AI Joins KT Consortium to Help Transform Chemical Engineering Processes Using Generative AI

Membership in the consortium will enable Zapata AI to collaborate directly with the world’s foremost chemical and biochemical manufacturers.

BOSTON, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. (“Zapata AI” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ZPTA), the Industrial Generative AI company, today announced that it has joined the KT Consortium, a collaborative body connecting global industry leaders in chemical and biochemical manufacturing with the state-of-the-art technologies emerging from academia. As consortium members, Zapata AI will collaborate with some of the world’s leading chemical and biochemical manufacturers — members include Henkel, Mitsubishi Chemical, Neste, Total Energy, Syngenta, Arkema among other leaders — leveraging its optimization, virtual sensor, predictive modeling, and generative AI capabilities to accelerate chemical compound development and manufacturing at scale. Collectively, KT Consortium member companies generate more than USD $100 billion in annual revenue, and produce compounds that make everyday life possible for consumers around the globe, from pharmaceuticals to crop protection, energy, and laundry detergent.



“The KT Consortium represents some of the world’s foremost innovators in the chemical and biochemical industries and we are proud to be selected for membership,” said Christopher Savoie, CEO and co-founder of Zapata AI. “Industrial generative AI has the potential to be a transformative technology for the chemical and biochemical industries, even more so with the addition of quantum techniques. Working directly with these industry leaders will give us unparalleled insight into how these technologies can help solve their most complex challenges and deliver a competitive advantage. Joining the consortium is a testament to our technological leadership, world-class research team, and industry-leading expertise in generative AI and quantum.”

Zapata has an extensive history of successful partnerships with leading chemical and biochemical manufacturers, with clients including BASF and BP, and a track record of published research in quantum algorithms for chemical discovery. Joining the KT Consortium provides Zapata AI with the opportunity to work closely with top decision makers at the world-renowned chemical and biochemical manufacturers that make up the consortium, leveraging its hardware- and software-agnostic platform, quantum algorithms, and generative AI capabilities to generate significant value and efficiencies for the industry.

“Zapata AI has long been a reliable research partner with a strong track record of applying the latest innovations in AI and quantum to complex industrial challenges,” said Seyed Soheil Mansouri, Associate Professor at the Technical University of Denmark (DTU) Department of Chemical and Biochemical Engineering. The consortium is associated with the department, which Zapata AI has been partnered with since 2023 to apply quantum-enhanced generative AI to pharmaceutical manufacturing. “The Consortium selected Zapata for membership because of its breadth of capabilities, from the Orquesta platform, to its innovative scientific solutions, to its industry-leading generative AI and quantum expertise. We look forward to bringing Zapata's technologies to global leaders in the chemical and biochemical manufacturing industries.”



KT Consortium is a unique industry-academia collaboration where members are provided collaboration opportunities focused on state-of-the-art methods and tools for chemical and biochemical engineering, with an emphasis on Process Systems Engineering (PSE), applied thermodynamics, and property prediction.

“We are thrilled to welcome Zapata AI to the KT Consortium,” said Georgios Kontogeorgis, KT Consortium Head and Professor at the DTU Department of Chemical and Biochemical Engineering. “Zapata’s cutting-edge advancements in quantum generative AI represent a significant leap forward for our industry partners, with the potential to dramatically reduce the costs and time associated with chemical and biochemical development and manufacturing. Together, we are poised to drive transformative progress and set new standards in the industry.”

About Zapata AI

Zapata AI is the Industrial Generative AI company, revolutionizing how enterprises solve complex operational challenges with its powerful suite of generative AI software applications and cutting-edge reference architecture. By combining numerical and text-based generative AI models and custom software applications to power industrial-scale solutions, Zapata AI enables enterprises and government entities to drive growth, cost savings through operational efficiencies, and critical operational insights. With its proprietary data science and engineering techniques, and the Orquestra® platform, Zapata AI is accelerating Generative AI’s impact across industries by delivering solutions which are higher performing, less costly, and more accurate and expressive than current, classical approaches to AI. The Company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About KT Consortium

KT Consortium is an industry-academia collaboration where members are provided networking opportunities and state-of-the-art methods and tools for chemical and biochemical engineering with emphasis in Process Systems Engineering (PSE), applied thermodynamics and property prediction. Our objectives are to develop generic methods and tools using computer aided systems approach to solve and analyze problems related to product-process modelling, simulation, synthesis, design, analysis, control, & operation for companies operating within the areas of chemical, pharmaceutical, agrochemical, food and biochemical industry.

