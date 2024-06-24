Plexus Issues Fiscal 2023 Sustainability Report

NEENAH, WI, June 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) released today its fiscal 2023 Sustainability Report. The report, which is now available on the company’s Sustainability web page, highlights the progress and impact of its sustainable and responsible business practices in strengthening customer partnerships, supporting team member growth and demonstrating a positive environmental and social impact.



Todd Kelsey, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “In service to our vision of building a better world, we made significant progress in advancing our sustainable and responsible business practices in fiscal 2023. Driven by the passion of our people, we’re committed to raising the standard of excellence as we design, manufacture and service transformative products in partnership with our customers.”

Highlights from fiscal 2023 include:

Helping our customers deliver products to the market with lower global warming potential through our unique ability to assess a product’s impact and uncover emissions reduction opportunities across the product lifecycle

Expanding our technical capabilities as we design, manufacture and service products to be more environmentally sustainable and responsibly produced

Joining the UN Global Compact, focused on driving action to implement and progress change through alignment to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals

Achieving an 8.4% energy intensity reduction across Plexus’ manufacturing sites, the result of operational efficiency improvements, renewable energy transition projects and equipment and system optimization efforts

Launching two new Employee Resource Groups focused on serving the needs of Veterans and members of the LGBTQIA+ community, supporting team member-driven engagement and social impact activities through our Diversity & Inclusion efforts

Donating in excess of $1 million globally through the Plexus Community Foundation and supporting nearly 20,000 paid volunteer hours globally

Mr. Kelsey continued, “We’ve always been driven to excel for our customers, team members and communities, and this report demonstrates the multiple pathways in which we can achieve extraordinary outcomes together.”

“The progress we made in fiscal 2023 is a testament to our roots as a service organization and our people, who are at the heart of our strategy,” noted Megan Schleicher, Sr. Director of Sustainability & Social Impact. “I’m incredibly proud of our accomplishments, as we continue to evolve our ways of working in pursuit of building a better world.”

To learn more about Plexus’ efforts around sustainable and responsible business practices, please visit Plexus' Sustainability web page.

Investor and Media Contact

Shawn Harrison

+1.920.969.6325

shawn.harrison@plexus.com

About Plexus

Safe Harbor and Fair Disclosure Statement

