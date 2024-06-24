Michael Fleischner Launches Comprehensive Online Media Kit Showcasing Expertise and Achievements

Michael Fleischner Unveils New Online Media Kit Highlighting His Extensive Career and Accomplishments

I am thrilled to launch this online media kit, which encapsulates my journey and accomplishments.” — Michael H. Fleischner

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Fleischner, a renowned entrepreneur, TEDx speaker, author, and digital marketing expert, is excited to announce the launch of his new online media kit, available at MichaelFleischnerMedia.com. This comprehensive resource offers a detailed overview of Michael's professional journey, current projects, and numerous contributions to the fields of marketing and digital media.

The online media kit is designed to provide easy access to information about Michael Fleischner's extensive background and achievements. It includes sections dedicated to his professional biography, featured podcasts, published books, speaking engagements, and current initiatives. Journalists, event organizers, and collaborators will find the media kit an invaluable resource for understanding Michael's impact and expertise.

Highlights of the Online Media Kit:

Professional Biography: A detailed overview of Michael's career, from his beginnings in the corporate world to his successful transition to freelancing and entrepreneurship.

Current Projects: Information about ongoing projects, including his digital marketing company, Big Fin SEO, and his involvement in various entrepreneurial ventures.

Featured Podcasts: Links to Michael's guest appearances on popular podcasts, where he shares insights on digital marketing, entrepreneurship, and freelancing.

Published Books: A list of Michael's books, including "The 7 Figure Freelancer" and other titles that have empowered readers worldwide.

Speaking Engagements: Details of Michael's speaking engagements, including his recent TEDx talk at TEDx Wilmington, where he discussed his journey and shared valuable lessons for aspiring entrepreneurs.

"I am thrilled to launch this online media kit, which encapsulates my journey and accomplishments," said Michael Fleischner. "It serves as a one-stop resource for anyone interested in my work, whether they are journalists, potential collaborators, or those simply seeking inspiration in their own professional paths."

Michael Fleischner has been a prominent figure in the digital marketing landscape for over two decades. He is the founder of Big Fin SEO, a company specializing in SEO, paid search, and website development. Additionally, Michael is a dedicated mentor and advocate for freelancers, providing them with the tools and knowledge they need to succeed through his Freelance Friday newsletter and other initiatives.

For more information about Michael Fleischner and to explore the newly launched media kit, please visit MichaelFleischnerMedia.com.

About Michael Fleischner:

Michael Fleischner is an entrepreneur, TEDx speaker, author, and digital marketing expert with over 20 years of experience in the industry. He is the founder of Big Fin SEO and has authored several books on marketing and freelancing. Michael is dedicated to empowering individuals and businesses through effective marketing strategies and inspiring content.

Media Contact:

Lauren Batchelder

Big Fin SEO

Email: lbatchelder@bigfinseo.com

Phone: (609) 955-2273