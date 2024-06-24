WCO successfully delivers a Competency-Based Human Resources diagnostic to the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan

From May 20 to 24, 2024, the WCO conducted a Competency-Based Human Resources diagnostic mission to benefit of the State Customs Committee (SCC) of the Republic of Azerbaijan, with financial support from the Customs Cooperation Funds of Japan and Germany.

This diagnostic mission aimed to provide the SCC with a comprehensive overview of its current human resources situation and offer recommendations for modernizing HR management in line with the WCO’s Framework of Practices and Principles on Customs Professionalism. Specifically, the diagnostic aimed to review and assess current HR policies and practices, identify processes and frameworks that add value at every step to ensure excellence in HR for the SCC, and align HR strategically within the organization to establish it as a valuable partner.

The diagnostic involved meetings and interviews with multiple department heads and engagement sessions with employees from various units, the Customs Academy, the Dog Training Centre, airport operations, seaport operations, and other internal stakeholders.

At the end of the mission, the Chairman of the SCC, Mr. Shahin Baghirov, expressed his commitment to the WCO Competency-Based HRM approach and thanked the WCO Secretariat for its ongoing support in modernizing the SCC.

For more information on the WCO Human Resources Management and Development Programme, please contact capacity.building@wcoomd.org.