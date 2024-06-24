AI Meets X-ray Technology: Introducing the New Online Course on Image Data Analysis

Following the successful launches of the AI-HS, DATE, and Synthetic Data Generation, the World Customs Organization (WCO) proudly announces the addition of a new cutting-edge online course: Image Data Analysis. This course, funded by CCF-Korea and developed under the BACUDA project, aims to lay the foundational skills necessary for building and enhancing AI-powered X-ray systems.

As global trade volumes expand and the complexity of traded goods increases, Customs officials are often tasked with quickly and accurately analyzing X-ray images for security and compliance purposes. Recognizing this, the BACUDA project team has developed a comprehensive online course on the WCO E-Learning platform, CLiKC!, that allows learners to delve into the process of image data analysis.

This course has been strategically designed to equip Customs officers with the fundamental skills required to innovate and improve X-ray imaging systems using AI technologies. The curriculum covers a range of image processing concepts, from basic to advanced, with a focus on convolutional neural networks (CNNs) and the latest advancements in technology, such as Faster R-CNN and YOLO5.

Participants will gain practical experience through hands-on exercises involving working with sample code and datasets. These exercises guide learners through all stages of image analytics model development, including data preparation, preprocessing, modelling, training, and validation.

The Image Data Analysis course represents a significant step forward in the WCO’s commitment to enhancing the capabilities of Customs administrations worldwide. By equipping individuals with the skills to utilize AI in X-ray imaging, the WCO is fostering a more efficient, secure, and technologically advanced Customs environment.

The WCO invites its Members to embark on this transformative online course on Image Data Analysis. By participating in this unique learning opportunity, Customs administrations can better prepare for future advancements and actively contribute to the evolution of Customs image data analytics.

For further customized support, WCO invites Members to visit the new BACUDA website or contact the WCO BACUDA project team (bacuda@wcoomd.org). Updates relating to the BACUDA project will be published on the BACUDA website.