Steele Hall State Memorial Service

Release date: 24/06/24

South Australians will celebrate the life and achievements of Steele Hall at 2pm on Monday, 1 July 2024 at the Adelaide Festival Centre.

The State Government will host the service celebrating Mr Hall’s remarkable career and contribution to South Australia’s political landscape.

Steele Hall was born in Balaklava in 1928 and entered Parliament representing the seat of Gouger in 1959.

He succeeded Sir Thomas Playford as leader of the Liberal and Country League in 1966 and became South Australia’s 36th premier in 1968.

His leadership was imbued with his steadfast obedience to what he recognised as the best interests of South Australia, and he leaves behind a reputation for integrity and political courage.

By introducing landmark legislation that changed the way rural voters were weighted during elections, he reformed the state’s electoral system.

Other significant reforms and actions under his leadership were in areas including abortion access, Aboriginal affairs and the state's natural gas industry, and his opposition to a dam at Chowilla in the Murray-Darling Basin led to the selection of Dartmouth for the dam’s location.

Switching from state to federal politics in 1974, Mr Hall was elected to the Senate where he served until 1977 and was the Member for Boothby in the House of Representatives from 1981 to 1996.

With a parliamentary career spanning more than 33 years, Mr Hall was the only Australian to serve as premier of a state as well as the member of three legislatures, and was the leader of two political parties, one of which he founded.

He is survived by his wife Joan, six children and six grandchildren.

For more information or to register to attend the State Memorial Service in person, visit www.dpc.sa.gov.au.

The service will also be livestreamed on the DPC website and the SA Government Facebook page for those unable to attend.

Quote

Attributable to Premier Peter Malinauskas

Steele Hall’s impact on our state and our nation was both significant and positive, fuelled by his fierce adherence to principle and to the cause of liberal democracy.

He will be remembered for his life of public service, political courage and personal integrity, and his commitment to the virtues of honest leadership, consistent with one's convictions.

It is fitting that we celebrate Steele Hall's life and his substantial contribution to the people of South Australia with the occasion of a State Memorial Service.