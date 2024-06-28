WATERLAND IRELAND / NET ZERO GROUP EXPANDS WITH THE ADDITION OF CALDOR SOLAR AND ZETTA HOME SERVICES
Net Zero Group cements position as Ireland’s leading provider of building decarbonisation services and expands its offering to include solar PV solutionsKILDARE, LEINSTER, IRELAND, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waterland Ireland / Net Zero Group has announced the expansion of its building decarbonisation platform through the addition of two companies: Caldor Solar and Zetta Home Services. This strategic move enhances the group’s ability to deliver sustainable and eco-friendly energy solutions at scale and, in turn, lead the way in Ireland’s energy transition.
Nationwide Solar PV provider Caldor Solar is a pioneer in the renewable energy sector, dedicated to advancing a sustainable Ireland through innovative solar PV solutions. Formed in 2015 and, based out of Kildare, Caldor Solar is a market-leading installer of solar PV systems in the residential, commercial and agricultural sectors approaching 5,000 completed installations throughout the country.
Zetta Home Services, based in County Louth, is a tech-enabled specialist provider of heat pump installation & maintenance services, and solar PV installation and maintenance services, primarily to residential customers. This announcement follows the successful strategic partnership between Gaffney
Mechanical and O'Connor Heating and Plumbing towards the end of 2023.
Supported by Waterland Ireland, this collaboration, along with Caldor Solar and Zetta, sees the group cement its position as Ireland’s leading provider of building decarbonisation services. Through its market-leading capabilities across both heat pump and solar PV systems, the group aims to support Ireland’s transition towards a net-zero future. These acquisitions mark a significant milestone in the nation’s
journey towards a sustainable energy ecosystem.
Eoin O'Flaherty, Managing Director of Caldor Solar, added: "Caldor Solar has always been at the forefront of promoting sustainable energy solutions since 2015. This partnership with Waterland Ireland will allow us to scale our operations and reach more customers with our advanced solar PV technologies. We are excited about the opportunities that this will provide to our business and even better value for our many customers”.
Gearoid Harvey, Managing Director at Zetta Home Services, said: "Joining the Waterland Ireland family, under the Net Zero energy efficiency group, is a significant step for Zetta. We are excited to leverage this opportunity to expand our services and contribute to Ireland's renewable energy goals. This partnership not only allows us to scale our operations but also provides us with access to resources that will enhance our ability to deliver innovative, high-quality solar and heating solutions. We look forward to working closely within this group to drive the adoption of sustainable energy practices across the country and make a meaningful impact on the environment and the communities we serve.”
Laura Dillon, Partner at Waterland Ireland, and Chair of the Net Zero Group, on the strategic importance of these acquisitions: "We are delighted to welcome Caldor Solar and Zetta Home Services to the Net Zero building decarbonisation group. Their expertise and innovative approach align perfectly with our vision for a sustainable Ireland. This expansion strengthens our capacity to deliver sustainable and eco-friendly energy solutions at scale, across the country.
“The integration of Caldor Solar and Zetta Home Services into the Net Zero building decarbonisation group, and Waterland Ireland's broader portfolio, underscores a collective commitment to support the drive towards a net-zero future, which we believe can be achieved through the large-scale adoption of renewable energy solutions, as well as supporting consumers to make educated financial decisions regarding their energy needs over the medium to long term.”
