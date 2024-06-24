Don Allen of Columbia Counseling Consulting and Research LLC to be Featured on Close Up Radio

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As one of the top certified Gottman method therapists in the country, Don Allen has been on a mission to continue helping as many couples as possible build and maintain positive, healthy relationships after months of struggling with the COVID pandemic and beyond. The Gottman method is based on the Sound Relationship House theory, courtesy of the John and Julie Gottman.

Close Up Radio is excited to welcome back Dr. Don Allen, an exceptional Clinical Social Worker, Certified EMDR specialist and consultant, Public Speaker, Certified Gottman Therapist and Certified Emotion Focused Therapist, based on the research of Susan Johnson.

Now that we are beyond Covid restrictions, couples are moving towards a new normal and therefore, any new challenges that emerge. Divisions within families and couples can be exaggerated in these trouble times. A goal of Dr. Allen is to help couples bridge the gap and find ways of successfully resolving conflict after fully understanding one another’s point of view.

Today he is excited to announce his upcoming couples’ workshops like the Art and Science of Love and The Seven Principles Approach to Marriage, ideally to help struggling couples mend their relationships. He is conducting an Arts and Science of Love workshop in Columbus, Ohio in October and an Arts and Science of Love workshop in Austin, Texas in September. You can go to the Gottman Institute website to sign up.

With practical insights, these workshops are not therapy, but educational in format. They are set in a peaceful and relaxing environment, designed to inspire couples to reconnect, offering a transformative experience to learn new ways to bond and openly discussing relevant topics.

These weekends focus on couples taking a much-needed break and weekend together, learning evidence-based skills, while having fun and focusing on their marriage. Even those in well- functioning relationships can benefit from these workshops, offering proven methods. This is an opportunity to get even closer to your loved one and hopefully maintain these positive gains upon returning home.

Anyone interested, can also contact Don and let him know of your interest to have him come do a weekend program in a community near you. Organizations often want to sponsor these programs, for the relationships in their community.

In this upcoming radio interview, Don will discuss important topics such as the essential need to increase a couple’s internal locus of control. He will talk about moving toward a new normal, post COVID, and some factors that have impacted on our romantic and intimate lives. He will discuss ways on how to better reconnect and revitalize our relationships. He will address the challenge of negative overriding sentiment, moving instead toward the positive perspective, where couples are able to assume the positive about their relationship and build fondness and admiration.

For Don, these workshops are critical because they are not only fun and informative, but folks can laugh and engage with other couples, brainstorm, and interact with lightheartedness and humor, realizing we all have the same struggles. Through Don’s empowering workshops couples can learn best practices towards the path of self-discovery all through the research of the Gottman method. John and Julie Gottman say that their method should be easy, fun and doable on a day-to-day basis!

“Couples naturally strive to make bids for meaningful connection with their partner. When we are at our best, couples make 20 positive bids for every one negative. On the flip side when we struggle to connect, we need to have five positive bids to every one negative. If we fall below this ratio, couples start to struggle. If we fall below this magic ratio, we need to find a way back, repair, and return to at least 5 to 1”.

According to the Gottman method, we don’t avoid problems. We expect them and then strive towards forgiveness, repair, gratitude, and then back to the friendship house. The three main parts of the relationship house are: Friendship, conflict resolution, and creating shared meaning, while making each other’s dreams come true.

Moreover, with the Gottman Method, these lifelong skills really help remedy existing problems while avoiding future ones. The results? A happier, more loving bond with our significant other over time. Also, The Gottman method helps us on a weekly and daily basis to maintain the strong relationship house.

Couples can hopefully leave these workshops with renewed self-assurance that they now take with them. They can learn skills to be happier with their partner and hopefully make these skills last a lifetime. For some of the couples participating in these workshops, they may wish to get into therapy to really look at entrenched negative patterns and habits that continue to get in the way of their relationship. Dr. Allen treats marriages in Ohio and Texas. He is able to help couples find therapists in their own area. Often, however, couples will fly to Austin, Texas to do an intensive weekend of therapy just with Dr. Allen.

Workshops dates will be announced but we urge those couples interested to contact Don to reserve your space or sign up and National Marriage Seminar or The Gottman Institute website as soon as possible.

