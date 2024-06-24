Enhancing Negotiation Skills for Timor-Leste's ASEAN Integration

Mon. 24 of June of 2024, 16:06h

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperations (MNEC), in collaboration with Australia’s Partnership for Inclusive Prosperity (PROSIVU) program, hosted a training workshop on “Timor-Leste’s Accession and Integration to ASEAN Economic Community - Trade and Investment Negotiations” from 24 to 28 June 2024 at Novo Turismo Hotel, Dili, Timor-Leste.



Timor-Leste is preparing to adhere to various agreements, protocols and legal frameworks under ASEAN, including the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC). These include meeting the requirements for market access in goods, services, movement of natural person and investment. To support these efforts, MNEC as the coordinating ministry for ASEAN accession and Australia’s PROSIVU program organized together the participation of government officials from relevant ministries, as well as negotiators and technical staff, to go through five days of rigorous trade and investment negotiation training. The training workshop will enhance the participants’ knowledge and skills for the development of Timor-Leste’s market access schedules in ASEAN and help prepare them to engage in meaningful discussions and negotiations for such schedules with the ASEAN Member States.

Vice Minister for ASEAN affairs, Milena Rangel said “Timor-Leste is fully committed to becoming a full member of ASEAN and ensuring sufficient capacity to implement ASEAN commitments towards reaching the regional integration objectives. As we are commencing work on the market access schedules as required in the Roadmap, this training workshop on ASEAN Trade and Investment Negotiation is very timely and will provide the Government with the much needed skills to prepare the schedules for a successful negotiation process with ASEAN”

On the same occasion, the Australian Deputy Head of Mission, Suzy Wilson-Uilelea said: “A key part of ASEAN accession is negotiating, signing and implementing key legal instruments, to achieve the best trade and economic outcomes for Timor-Leste. Australia remains committed to supporting Timor-Leste on its ASEAN accession journey, and looks forward to continuing our support to the Government of Timor-Leste as it undertakes the ASEAN accession and integration process.”