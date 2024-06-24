Global Gaming Data Adds Sohail Quareshi As Senior Advisor Of International Development
Quareshi will develop technical operations in Pakistan and the U.K, while focusing on business development in Asia, Africa, the U.K. and the Middle East.
Sohail will be a valuable advisor to the company as we expand our technical development team internationally and grow our international B2B and B2C relationships.”TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Gaming Data, a leading tech company focusing on sports and lottery related data products and services, is pleased to announce Sohail Quareshi has joined the company to assist with international development.
— John Brier, Managing Partner
"Sohail's experience in developing international business alliances in his native Pakistan, as well as throughout the U.K. where he was educated, will serve us well as we continue to develop and deploy our intellectual property in the tech sector," said Mark Gustavson, a Managing Partner of Global Gaming Data. "With two recent U.S. patent applications filed in 2024, and the hiring of technical staff in Pakistan to begin the rapid development of highly technical proprietary platforms, we are grateful to have Sohail's experience to maximize our efficiency, development time and new product launches," added Gustavson.
Global Gaming Data plans to commercialize technology in 4Q 2024 from two patent applications that have been filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Proprietary API's that allow this new technology to be deployed across virtually all sports are now being developed, and the company plans to begin monetizing this technology in both B2B and B2C channels through licensing agreements in both the U.S. and international markets. "From golf, to soccer, to rugby, fencing, baseball, basketball, hockey, football, tennis, pickle ball, polo, field hockey, lacrosse, diving, rodeo, extreme sports, and virtually every sport played anywhere in the world, this patent-pending technology will provide revenue generation opportunities in virtually every country," added Gustavson.
Sohail Quareshi has vast domestic and international business experience, having served on numerous corporate boards and serving as a C-Suite executive at numerous multi-national companies around the world to include serving as the CEO of a Nasdaq listed public company.
"I am thrilled to be joining Global Gaming Data as the Senior Advisor of International Development. I look forward to helping the company develop and leverage their technology around the world," said Sohail Quareshi.
Global Gaming Data plans to leverage Sohail Quareshi's experience and connections in the near and long-term to assist the company in developing, distributing and monetizing its sports and lottery related products and services around the world, with a focus on Asia, Africa, the U.K. and the Middle East.
About Global Gaming Data, LLC:
Global Gaming Data, LLC, is a Florida based technology company founded by Bin Tu, John Brier and Mark Gustavson. The company focuses on delivering world class data feeds and services across a variety of sectors to digital publishers around the world. For more information visit GlobalGamingData.com
