MEDIA ADVISORY - The Pan African Conference on Illicit Financial Flows (PAC)

The Pan African Conference on Illicit Financial Flows (PAC) Theme: “Africa’s Tax Agenda in Combatting Illicit Financial Flows: From Words to Action”

TUNIS, LES BERGES DU LAC WALKWAY, TUNISA , June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Who:

The African Union Commission Department of Economic Development, Tourism, Trade, Industry, Mining (ETTIM) in partnership with the African Tax Administration Forum (ATAF), and the Tax Justice Network Africa (TJNA), in collaboration with the African Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions, (AFROSAI), the African Organization of English-speaking Supreme Audit Institutions (AFROSAI-E) and the African Organization of Public Accounts Committees (AFROPAC) with the support from the European Union (EU), the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland for the “Tackling Tax Related Illicit Financial Flows in Africa Project” implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ).

Why:

The Pan African Conference on Illicit Financial Flows (PAC) is the annual premier forum for the collective convergence of actors to discuss issues of illicit financial flows and taxation in Africa.

The Pan-African Conference on Illicit Financial Flows and Taxation (PAC2024) will take place in Tunis, Tunisia from 26th – 28th June 2024, under the theme: “Africa’s Tax Agenda in Combatting Illicit Financial Flows: From Words to Action.” The theme will look at the substantial strides African countries have taken in combating IFFs considering the evolving dynamics of national, regional, and international taxation policies. It will also underscore the persistent challenges confronting the continent in its efforts to combat IFFs and highlight the commitment of actors to address those challenges. Notedly, the fight against IFFs reinforces the determination towards achieving inclusive growth and sustainable development as envisaged in the vision and aspirations of Africa’s Agenda 2063.

Objective:

The objectives of the Pan African Conference on Illicit Financial Flows (PAC) are:

Take stock of the best practices and relevant continental-wide initiatives undertaken by institutions and partners in response to the African Union Heads of State and Government decisions and commitments to curb IFFs, meeting the financing gap for Africa’s development as envisioned under Agenda 2063 and the HLP report findings and recommendations in combating IFFs in Africa;

Discuss the effectiveness of different measures implemented in response to the findings of key reports in Africa on combating illicit financial flows (IFFs).

Retrospect on the contributions of the African Union and stakeholders including the Africa Tax Administration Forum, Tax Justice Network Africa and others in addressing IFFs at different levels;

Facilitate and engage multi-stakeholder partnerships to ensure meaningful inclusivity, and broad-based support.

Launch Team Europe Initiative (TEI) to support Africa in combating Illicit Financial Flows and Transnational Organised Crime.

Expected Outcomes:

A collection of best practices and relevant continental-wide initiatives undertaken by institutions and partners in response to the HLP report findings and recommendations in combating IFFs in Africa;

A review of the effectiveness of measures implemented in response to the African Union Heads of State and Government decisions and commitments to curb IFFs, meeting the financing gap for Africa’s development as envisioned under Agenda 2063 and the HLP report findings and recommendations in combating IFFs in Africa;

A compilation of the contributions of the African Union Commission and stakeholders including the Africa Tax Administration forum, Tax Justice Network Africa and others in addressing IFFs;

4. The establishment of a multi-stakeholder partnership to ensure inclusivity and broad-based support.

Participant:

Participants will include: The PAC will bring together about 250 diverse participants including

high-level senior officials in key government ministries and departments such as supreme audit institutions, central banks, financial intelligence units, tax administrations, ministries of finance, mining and commerce; parliamentarians, anti-corruption agencies, from key public finance management agencies from different countries, international organisations, civil society organisations, revenue authorities, affiliated regional and sub-regional organizations (AfDB, RECs, UNECA, UNCTAD, Afreximbank, Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA), Addis Tax Initiative (ATI), NEPAD, AU-ABC, PAP, UNDP, UN Office of the Special Adviser on Africa (UN-OSAA) among others.

Media representatives are invited to cover the Pan African Conference on Illicit Financial Flows (PAC) from 26-28 June 2024.

For further information, kindly contact:

Ms. Mandy Mauyakufa | Department for Economic Development, Trade, Tourism, Industry and Minerals African Union Commission | E-mail: MauyakufaM@africa-union.org

For media inquiries, please contact:

Mr. Gamal Eldin Ahmed A. Karrar | Senior Communication Officer | Information and Communications Directorate, African Union Commission GamalK@africa-union.org

Information and Communication Directorate | African Union Commission I E-mail: DIC@africa-union.org I Website: www.au.int I Addis Ababa | Ethiopia I Follow Us: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram| YouTube |

Mr. Otsile Malebaco | Communication Specialist | Good Financial Governance in Africa programme, otsile.malebaco@giz.de