Underground Utility Mapping Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Utility Mapping Global Market Report 2024: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Utility Mapping Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The underground utility mapping market is poised for significant growth, expanding from $1.02 billion in 2023 to $1.13 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. This growth is driven by technological advancements, increasing urbanization, stringent government regulations, and a surge in infrastructure development projects. The market is anticipated to reach $1.72 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.1%, fueled by the adoption of advanced mapping technologies, smart city initiatives, and a growing demand for efficient utility management solutions.

An Increase in Construction Activities Propels Market Growth

The underground utility mapping market is significantly driven by the increase in construction activities. The construction industry, experiencing rapid growth due to urbanization, population growth, and real estate investments, relies heavily on accurate utility mapping. This ensures the safe and efficient identification of underground utilities, preventing accidental damage during excavation and avoiding costly repairs. For instance, according to the Office for National Statistics, the UK's construction industry saw a 15.8% increase in new project output in 2022, reaching a total value of $165.5 billion. This surge in construction activities is expected to drive the demand for underground utility mapping.

Key Players and Market Trends

Leading companies in the underground utility mapping market include Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company (3M), Hexagon AB, Trimble Inc., and Topcon Corporation. These companies focus on developing advanced products incorporating technologies such as real-time kinematics (RTK). For instance, Radiodection's RD8200SG, launched in November 2023, uses RTK technology to enhance the accuracy and reliability of utility mapping in various terrains.

Trends Shaping the Future

Key trends influencing the market include the adoption of cloud-based solutions, increased use of drones for surveying, and the integration of augmented reality for utility mapping. The rise of 5G technology and its impact on utility networks, along with an emphasis on sustainable infrastructure practices, are also significant trends expected to drive market growth.

Segments:

• Component Type: Solutions, Services

• Technology: Electromagnetic (EM), Magnetic, Sonic Or Acoustic, Ground Penetration Radar, Live Line Detector, Robotic Crawler, Other Technologies

• Application: Positioning, Identification, Detection

• End-Use: Oil And Gas, Defense, Telecommunication, Electricity And Drainage, Railways, Other End Uses

Geographical Insights: North America Leading, Asia-Pacific Growing Fast

North America dominated the underground utility mapping market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The report covers detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities across Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Underground Utility Mapping Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Underground Utility Mapping Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on underground utility mapping market size, underground utility mapping market drivers and trends, underground utility mapping market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The underground utility mapping market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

