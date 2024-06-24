The Electromagnetic Tracking Systems Market Size - $1.02 Billion In 2024

Electromagnetic Tracking Systems Global Market Report 2024: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Electromagnetic Tracking Systems Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The electromagnetic tracking systems market, valued at $0.92 billion in 2023, is forecasted to grow to $1.02 billion by 2024, marking a CAGR of 11.2%.It will grow to $1.54 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. This growth trajectory is driven by advancements in customer experience, digital transformation, and increasing applications across healthcare and media industries.

Rising Demand in Virtual and Augmented Reality Drives Market Growth

The surge in virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies is a pivotal factor propelling the electromagnetic tracking systems market. VR immerses users in virtual environments, while AR overlays digital content onto the real world, both heavily reliant on precise tracking systems for enhanced user interaction and spatial awareness.

Key Players and Strategic Partnerships

Leading companies such as Medtronic PLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Stryker Corporation are focusing on strategic partnerships to innovate in surgical navigation systems. For example, TT Electronics PLC collaborated with Radwave Technologies Inc. to enhance electromagnetic tracking capabilities in medical devices, showcasing a trend towards technological advancement and product innovation.

Market Segments

The electromagnetic tracking systems market is segmented based on:

• Technology: Optical Navigation Systems, Electromagnetic (EM) Navigation Systems, Hybrid Navigation Systems, Fluoroscopy-Based Navigation System, Other Technologies

• Distribution Channel: Direct Tender, Retail Sales, Online Sales

• Application: Orthopedic Tracking System, Ear, Nose, and Throat (ENT) Tracking System, Cardiac Tracking Systems, Electrophysiology Tracking Systems, Neuronavigation Tracking Systems, Dental Tracking Systems, Other Systems

• End User: Healthcare Facilities, Military and Defense, Industrial Automation

Regional Insights: North America Leads

North America dominated the electromagnetic tracking systems market in 2023, driven by technological advancements and a strong healthcare sector. The report provides detailed regional dynamics and growth opportunities across Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Electromagnetic Tracking Systems Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Electromagnetic Tracking Systems Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on electromagnetic tracking systems market size, electromagnetic tracking systems market drivers and trends, electromagnetic tracking systems market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The electromagnetic tracking systems market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

