PHILIPPINES, June 24 - Press Release

June 24, 2024 A honing ground for youth leadership, talent, nationalism

Tolentino: Future leaders to emerge from the ROTC Games, Miss ROTC pageant Zamboanga City, Zamboanga Peninsula -- Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino is confident that future leaders will emerge from the ongoing Mindanao qualifying leg of the Philippine ROTC (Reserved Officers Training Corps) Games, and the recently concluded Miss ROTC pageant. Tolentino said that the ROTC Games, now in its second year, serve as a honing ground to develop the leadership skills, talents, and a strong sense of nationalism among the youth. "I am confident that future leaders of our nation will emerge from the ranks of our cadet-athletes today," said the senator. "Their unique experience in the games and their training and discipline under the ROTC program will help them become responsible citizens who are ready to serve our country," he added. Tolentino arrived in Zamboanga over the weekend to lead the staging of the Miss ROTC-Mindanao pageant on Saturday, and the opening of the Mindanao leg of the ROTC Games, which will run from June 23-28. Juliane Terece Claudete Faustino, representing the Philippine Navy, was named Miss ROTC-Mindanao 2024, while Rhizza Joy Baguio (Philippine Army), and Erich Mae Elmaga (Philippine Air Force) won first and second runner-up honors, respectively. Meanwhile, cadet-athletes from various tertiary schools in Mindanao will compete for the following events at the ROTC Games: aquatics/swimming, arnis, athletics, basketball, boxing, chess, E-sports, kickboxing, sepak takraw, taekwondo, table tennis, volleyball, target shooting, and the 'raiders' competition. "I see in their posts and comments on social media that many of our youth are aware of the issues that our country faces, such as the conflict in the West Philippine Sea. They know that this is a matter that could very well impact their future," he pointed out. "I encourage our youth to consider and to volunteer for the ROTC program," concluded the senator, a principal author of Senate Bill No. 2034, which seeks to make ROTC mandatory for two years among tertiary and vocational students in both public and private higher learning institutions. The Luzon qualifiers of the Philippine ROTC Games will be held in Indang, Cavite from July 28 to August 3. The national championships are scheduled for August 18-24, also in Indang, Cavite.