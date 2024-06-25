VC Firm JAFCO Asia and CUHK Host Event: Explore the Future of Collaboration Technology
JAFCO Asia and BOYUN Technology Unite at CUHK to Share Insights on Future Intelligent Productivity Tools.HONGKONG, CHINA, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JAFCO Asia, a leading brand in the venture capital industry, has recently partnered with BOYUN Technology Limited, a fast-growing startup, to hold an in-depth exchange event at the Chinese University of Hong Kong in the first half of 2024, aiming to share with the students in campus the future trends of intelligent productivity tools, as well as the journey of BOYUN growing up to be a “Startup Star”.
Identifying Promising Startups: Insights into Investment Opportunities
With over 29 years of investment history in the early to mid-stage high-growth technology companies in the Asia-Pacific market, JAFCO Asia exceeded a total fund management of $2 billion. Alex, a senior investor from JAFCO Asia, expressed strong confidence in the prospects of online collaborative efficiency tools after in-depth market research.
After the global pandemic, an increasing number of companies have recognized the benefits of remote work and have continued the practice, leading to a growing trend in the application of online collaborative tools. These tools will evolve beyond simple platforms to become AI-powered online workplaces, for AI can generate content in various formats and styles according to user needs, thus improving work efficiency.
In addition, cloud-based and all-in-one also represent the mainstream trend for online collaboration tools. Being all-in-one means that these tools not only support real-time collaborative editing but also integrate various functional modules that are specifically designed for a certain industry. The cloud-based factor, on the other hand, allows users to access the latest version of the tool through a browser without installing any software, and to collaborate anytime, anywhere.
Alex emphasized that these are exactly the characteristics of BOYUN's products, and believed that with its proven experience in operating and developing efficiency tools, BOYUN had the potential to become the next Big Tech.
BOYUN Technology Limited was established with the mission of delivering comprehensive global solutions to address the collaborative and teamwork requirements of individuals worldwide. The leading-edge company has autonomously developed two flagship products: Boardmix, an innovative online whiteboard, and Pixso, a collaborative design tool. On account of its remarkable product offerings, BOYUN has amassed a user base of 6 million globally and achieved nearly 200 million CNY in financing during its third year of operation. As BOYUN delves deeper into the Hong Kong market, there is a prevailing expectation that these two products will swiftly attain widespread recognition among local users.
Explosive Expansion of AI-Driven Productivity Tools Signals New Era of Efficiency
Through a dynamic presentation, the Marketing Manager of BOYUN, Sasa introduced the transformative capabilities of its flagship offerings, demonstrating how they cater to the evolving needs of modern professionals.
Pixso is an online design tool tailored primarily for collaborative solutions catering to UI designers and product managers. As an all-in-one platform, Pixso seamlessly integrated design systems and project management functionalities. It fosters real-time collaboration among numerous users concurrently. Offering automated layout features, Pixso equips product managers and UI/UX designers with a library of prototype templates and component variations, enabling rapid creation of high-fidelity prototypes, interactive animation display, and efficient project delivery.
Boardmix, on the other hand, caters to a broader demographic. The infinite canvas, coupled with visual elements and a variety of template resources, provides an all-in-one solution for team collaboration. Serving as an integrated platform, Boardmix supports real-time collaboration for over 200 users, offering an array of creative modules such as mind maps, flowcharts, and kanban boards. Its remarkable compatibility facilitates smooth importing and exporting of files and data through intuitive drag-and-drop functionality. Whether it's brainstorming, project management, data gathering, or idea organization, all tasks can be seamlessly performed on a unified platform.
Sasa also showcased the state-of-the-art AI capabilities integrated into Boardmix. This pioneering feature enables users to effortlessly generate personalized PowerPoint templates, codes, and images, precisely tailored to their needs. Moreover, it seamlessly converts text into a variety of formats including mind maps, flowcharts, and task lists, underscoring the transformative potential of AI in modernizing the content creation process.
CUHK Students demonstrated a keen interest in AI-powered tools and actively participated in the Boardmix template design competition organized by BOYUN. Josh, a computer science student, clinched the Best Performance & Creativity Award with his mind map template. He praised the intelligent components and modules for significantly reducing the time required to create mind maps and the ingenious design of the roadmap function.
Despite prior familiarity with various efficiency tools for knowledge management and school assignments, students in Hong Kong were notably impressed by the intelligent features, extensive template library, and robust AI capabilities offered by both Pixso and Boardmix. Sasa expressed anticipation for students to delve further into intuitive and efficient methods of work and learning, exploring new prospects in their academic endeavors and future career paths.
Brand Dialogue Illuminating Startup Culture Charisma and Future Prospects
During the vibrant discourse on how to stand out in the dynamic landscape of efficiency tools, Ashley, the Executive Assistant to the CEO of BOYUN, emphasized the importance of accurately understanding the trends and building brand uniqueness that leverages them to propel forward. While tools are getting more intelligent, users are taking on more diversified roles and responsibilities within their teams. Therefore, refining AI-powered and all-in-one collaboration tools and content ecosystems around user needs will steer BOYUN's product roadmap for the next 3-5 years.
"Be a thinker and a doer!" stressed Ashley, highlighting their unwavering passion and commitment to innovation, a core principle guiding their product development and daily operations.
To stay agile for evolving demands and ensure market relevance, the BOYUN team prioritizes both technological advancement and user experience, distinguishing itself through innovation, service excellence, and localization. As CUHK students gleaned inspiration and insights from the event, the BOYUN team remains resolute in its journey for further expansion and influence in not just the Hong Kong market, but also global markets.
