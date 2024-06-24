NewRA Launches SaaS Version for Instant AI Integration
Customers can now enjoy flexible subscription plans and white-label solutions for enterprises.BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IntegrateX, Inc. is excited to announce the launch of the SaaS version of NewRA, our groundbreaking AI platform. Starting today, businesses of all sizes can instantly access NewRA’s advanced capabilities through a variety of subscription plans designed to meet diverse needs and budgets. This launch marks a significant step forward in making cutting-edge AI accessible and practical for enterprises everywhere.
Key Highlights of the NewRA SaaS Launch:
- Instant Access to AI: Businesses can now get up and running with NewRA’s powerful AI platform instantly, leveraging its capabilities without the need for extensive setup or infrastructure.
- Flexible Subscription Plans: NewRA offers multiple subscription plans that include a range of new and exciting features. These plans are scalable and designed to grow alongside businesses, ensuring continuous access to the latest AI services and technologies.
- Personalized White-Label Solutions: Enterprises looking for a tailored AI solution can opt for a personalized white-label implementation, allowing for a private and customized NewRA experience exclusive to their organization.
- Upcoming Features: We are excited to announce upcoming features, including real-time database integration and more versatile integrations with custom agent workflows, further enhancing the platform’s capabilities.
- One of the co-founders and producers of NewRA, Mr. Jigar Panchal, recently discussed the platform's vision and capabilities in a podcast that has garnered significant attention.
Watch the podcast on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Liyh5AZob9I
Those eager to experience the potential of NewRA firsthand can do so right away with a free trial. Be at the forefront of the AI revolution by joining the NewRA community. Visit www.newra.ai to sign up.
For a detailed exploration of how NewRA can be adapted as a white-labeled solution for specific organizations, a consultation can be scheduled at cal.com/newra-ai/schedule.
For Media Contact: Send an email to jigar@newra.ai.
About NewRA
NewRA is committed to delivering innovative AI solutions that drive business success. With the launch of NewRA’s SaaS version, we continue to lead the way in AI development and integration, providing powerful tools to businesses worldwide.
For more information, the NewRA PR team can be contacted at the above email. The team is eager to assist businesses in harnessing NewRA’s advanced AI capabilities for their success.
Website: www.newra.ai
