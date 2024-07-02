Segway Powersports Hosts 2024 Global Dealer Conference in China
CHANGZHOU, JIANGSU, CHINA, July 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Segway Powersports successfully hosted the 2024 Segway Global Dealer Conference from June 26-28, drawing over 100 global dealers and more than ten international media outlets to the event. The conference marked a significant milestone in the company's history, offering a platform for strategic discussions, product launches, and hands-on experiences.
This conference marks a significant milestone in the company's history. The theme, "Embrace Evolution," symbolizes Segway's commitment to technological innovation, product development, and strategic positioning to swiftly respond to market trends.
During the three-day event, Segway Powersports' senior executives led attendees through an insightful retrospective of the company's development journey. Highlighting the brand's innovation and growth, they unveiled the groundbreaking “WWW+” global development strategy, representing Wisdom, Wired, Win-Win, and + (more possibilities). This new vision aims to enhance Segway's presence worldwide by integrating advanced technology, expansive market reach, and strategic partnerships.
In-depth discussions on the brand empowerment strategy were also a key focus, with comprehensive support policies introduced across various dimensions, including product development, marketing initiatives, brand enhancement, and collaborative ventures. Segway emphasized that brand empowerment is not just a slogan but a call to action through concrete marketing efforts. The goal is to create an ecosystem where dealers, sub-dealers, end-users, and everyone in the supply chain can benefit from Segway's success.
A major highlight of the conference was the product launch event held on June 26, where Segway Powersports introduced two new models: Segway AT10 and Segway UT6. These vehicles represent the latest advancements in design and technology, promising to set new standards in the powersports industry.
Segway AT10 is a sporty ATV model with exceptional power and performance. It features a four-stroke twin-cylinder engine with a maximum horsepower of 96 hp, maximum torque of 98 Nm, and a top speed of 125 km/h. To accommodate diverse off-road scenarios, ABS and MUD versions are available, meeting different terrain and road conditions. The AT10 wide version can be equipped with 30-inch tires, further enhancing its off-road capability with a ground clearance of up to 317mm, allowing it to traverse mountains and rivers effortlessly.
Segway UT6 is an all-purpose UTV model designed for large space, high capacity, and heavy load. It combines entertainment, practicality, and comfort, offering outstanding off-road capability and robust support for high-difficulty tasks in various work scenarios. The high-performance 567cc single-cylinder water-cooled engine provides ample power even when the vehicle is fully loaded. The premium UT6 version is fully upgraded with options for a fully enclosed cabin, protective roof, and heating system, making long-distance travel more enjoyable.
On June 27, attendees had the opportunity to participate in a test drive event featuring the entire range of Segway vehicles. This included the newly launched models and last year's sensational release, the Super Villain. The test drives received overwhelmingly positive feedback, with participants praising the new models for their exceptional performance, innovative features, and overall riding experience.
The 2024 Segway Global Dealer Conference not only celebrated the brand’s past achievements but also set the stage for future innovations and expansions. With the introduction of the “WWW+” strategy and the latest product offerings, Segway Powersports continues to pursue excellence with its commitment to quality and forward-looking vision.
About Segway Powersports
Segway Powersports is an innovative company in the field of Powersports design and manufacturing, included but not limited to: All terrain vehicles, Utility Side by Sides, Sport Side by Sides and On-road vehicles. Approaching the international market from a long-term perspective, Segway Powersports has numerous self-developed patented designs including a hybrid powertrain, internal combustion engines, a smart IOV system, advanced vehicle designs etc. Segway Powersports is a high-tech enterprise integrating a superior supply chain and its own factories. The company specializes in the R&D, production, sales and after-sales service of Powersports products. Segway Powersports adheres to the motto of “FEAR NO PLACE” and aims to be the leading all terrain mobility solution provider.
For more information, visit https://powersports.segway.com/
Haiying Xu
Segway Powersports
+86 877 628 0202
service@segwaypowersports.us
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube