Curiosity Invited Visits A Galaxy Far Far Away - Composer Michael Abels Talks About Star Wars: The Acolyte

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pulitzer Prize winning musical composer, Michael Abels brings his rising star back to Curiosity Invited Podcast, for another fun and far reaching conversation with podcast host, David Bryan, old friends from when they worked together at New Roads School which Bryan founded in 1995.

Abels’s musical imprimatur has skyrocketed since he burst onto the Hollywood scene with his work as musical composer on Jordan Peele’s highly regarded films Get Out, Us, and Nope. But far from the Hollywood scene, in 2023 Abels and writing partner Rhiannon Giddens won the Pulitzer Prize for Music for their ground breaking opera, Omar, the true story of a highly educated Arabic Muslim who was enslaved in America. Other works by Abels have won nominations and awards for Grammys, Emmys, Peoples’ Choice… the list continues to grow at leaps and bounds.

His latest project is perhaps his most adventurous; Abels was chosen to create the musical score for Star Wars: The Acolyte recently released Disney series telling a tale set 100 years prior to The Phantom Menace. Entering the Star Wars musical universe requires not only the artistic acumen to play across musical styles and genres, the stamina to sustain a project of an enormous scope, but also the gumption to aspire to reach the enormous musical heights that Stars Wars fans have come to expect for the past nearly 50 years.

Abels, always relaxed when speaking with conversation partner/host, David Bryan, speaks candidly about the enormous pressures of wading into that overdetermined galaxy from far, far away. And as we have come to expect from their conversations, Bryan and Abels do not limit their lively discourse to Star Wars. The two dive deeply into how Abels manages to work on so many diverse projects, seemingly all at once.

By the time we reached the end of listening in on their rich, meandering exploration, galaxies far far away had us feeling right at home.

