Introducing Machenike KT84, Retro-Style Keyboard with Pixel Screen
Machenike KT84, Retro-Style Mechanical Keyboard with Dual Screens! Features 490 Pixel LED Screen, TFT HD multimedia Screen, Practical toggle & knob.HONG KONG, CHINA, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Machenike, known for its high-performance hardware, has announced the release of its latest mechanical keyboard, KT84. This new model combines retro aesthetics with advanced technology, building on the foundation laid by KT68 Pro. KT84 aims to offer a blend of style and functionality tailored for tech enthusiasts and gamers.
Crafted with its LED Matrix Display, TFT HD Multimedia Screen, Volume Knob and Toggle Stick, the KT84 offers a unique blend of elegance and functionality. Featuring a compact 84-key layout, hot-swappable keys, customizable macros and music-synced RGB backlighting, it is designed to provide a customizable keyboard experience for users.
Compared to KT68 Pro, KT84 has increased the number of LED Matrix Screen pixels to 490 and added a new TFT HD Multimedia Screen. Offering users a better keyboard and screen experience. Additionally, Machenike has developed an animation-sharing community, enabling users to share and download their pixel animations.
"We are excited to unveil the Machenike KT84 to our keyboard lineup," said David GUO, spokesperson for Machenike. "With its Dual-screen, Retro-typewriter design and Fully Customized Features, KT84 aims to redefine the new level of Mechanical keyboard and enhance users’ gaming experience."
KT84 is live on Kickstarter now. For more information about Machenike KT84, please visit------
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/904131115/machenike-kt84-retro-style-keyboard-with-pixel-screen?ref=72aydq
