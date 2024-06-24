Hexacopter Market is Expected to Achieve USD 6,305.4 Million at CAGR of 16.5% by 2033: Fact.MR

Advancing Technologies and Its Implementation in Hexacopters to Propel the Market Growth, States Fact.MR

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global hexacopter market is estimated to exceed US$ 6,305.4 Million by the end of 2023, by growing at an impressive CAGR of 16.5% over the assessment period of 2023-2033.Hexacopter consists of 6 propellers with higher payload carrying capacity and flight time. The propellers are arranged in a circle around the hexacopter body. Appendages such as a pair of legs on the underside allow the machine to land stably on the ground. Hexacopters are more powerful flyers than quadcopters because they have six propellers, and they can also carry heavier loads.Get Free Sample Copy of This:The hexacopter provides a decisive advantage with its six propellers. If any one of these propellers fails, the other five propellers can keep the aircraft flying. This indicates that a failure of one of the propeller motors will not cause the drone to crash and damage any equipment attached to the drone. If two propellers fail, the hexacopter will not be able to fly but will try to remain stable until it reaches the ground safely.Drones collect data more than 50 times faster than conventional methods. Because of widespread farms, a hexacopter drone with the right thermal camera can scan the entire facility faster than a person with a handheld thermal camera on the ground. Manual inspection of wind turbines is mostly done by climbing and taking pictures remotely. Instead of physical inspections that require risky activities such as climbing, other inspections through hexacopter drones can be used to eliminate hazards.Key Takeaways from StudyGlobal hexacopter market is poised to expand at a CAGR of 16.5% reaching the valuation of US$ 29,038.3 Million by the end of 2033. On the basis of drone type, the market is projected to dominate by military drone sub-segment, which is projected to account for 68.0% of the market share by 2023By application segment, mapping & surveying is likely to account for 18.9% of revenue share in 2023. North America region is expected to register a CAGR of 29.3% over the forecast period, to be valued at US$ 1,848.7 Million by 2023 end.“Increasing Agriculture Industry to Drive the Market for Hexacopters” says a Fact.MR analystMarket DevelopmentDemand for hexacopters will witness an upward trend due to competitive prices of drones and increasing sales of drones. Various countries have adopted it for countless security applications owing to civil threat as well as cross border protection.Therefore, hexacopters drone sales are estimated to increase in the long run. Additionally, there is a rapid increase in the adoption of drone kits in retail and logistics companies to provide the fastest product delivery to consumers. This will also increase the demand for hexacopters.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:More Valuable InsightsFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global hexacopter market, presenting historical demand data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033. the study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of payload (less than 5 kg, 5-10kg, more than 10 kg), drone type (consumer / civil, commercial, military) application (filming & photography, inspection & maintenance, mapping & surveying, precision agriculture, surveillance & monitoring, others) and across six major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania, The Middle East & Africa).Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Commercial Drone Market : An updated market study by Fact.MR states that worldwide demand for commercial drones is evaluated to reach a market value of US$ 6.4 billion in 2024. The global commercial drone market is approximated to expand at a high-value CAGR of 11.2% and reach US$ 18.6 billion by the end of 2034. Autonomous Drone Market : The global autonomous drone market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 15,634.7 million in 2023 and is expected to progress at a CAGR of 19.3% to reach US$ 91,304.8 million by the end of 2033.About Fact.MR:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.Contact:US Sales Office11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)Sales Team: sales@factmr.com