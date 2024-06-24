Hans Trunkenpolz + Associates Unveils New Brand Identity and Expanded Services

ht+a, a leading provider of expert-led solutions for the manufacturing industry, announces a comprehensive rebranding and expansion of its service offerings.

EAST LONDON, EASTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hans Trunkenpolz + Associates, a leading provider of expert-led solutions for the manufacturing industry, is excited to announce a comprehensive rebranding and expansion of its service offerings. The company has been a trusted partner in training, consulting, auditing, and project management for almost two decades, and the legal names, ENCONAcademy (Pty) Ltd [South Africa] and ENCONA Services S.R.L. [Romania], remain unchanged.

With a new name and a fresh look, Hans Trunkenpolz + Associates remains committed to delivering the same high-quality, tailored solutions that clients have come to expect. The rebranding reflects the company’s evolution and dedication to meeting the growing and changing needs of the manufacturing industry, primarily in the African and European markets.

“We are thrilled to unveil our new brand identity, which better represents our mission and the breadth of services we offer,” said Tarryn Jordaan, Marketing & Technology Director of ht+a. “Our focus remains on providing customized solutions that address the unique challenges faced by our clients. This rebranding marks a significant milestone in our journey and underscores our commitment to excellence.”

Expanded Service Offerings

Hans Trunkenpolz + Associates continues to provide a wide range of services, including:

• Management Systems: Expertise in ISO & IATF 16949, VDA 6.3, ISO 27001, and TISAX.

• Processes: Comprehensive training and auditing in VDA 6.3 Processes and other key areas.

• Problem-Solving: Advanced methodologies such as AIAG & VDA Core Tools, FMEA, PPAP, APQP, SPC, MSA, MLA, VDA 2, Ishikawa & 7QT, G8D, and Lean Six Sigma.

• Supplier Development: Enhancing supplier performance for various tiers and supporting OEMs with new vehicle launches.

• Tool & Line Transfers: Managing complex manufacturing relocations across global sites.

• Customer-Specific Requirements: Tailored training and consulting to meet specific client needs.

• New Skills Academy: A wide range of workplace essentials and soft skills topics will soon be released for both self-paced and instructor-led training formats.

Training and Consulting Excellence

As the sole accredited license partner of the VDA QMC in South Africa, Hans Trunkenpolz + Associates offers a variety of training courses facilitated by industry experts. These courses cover essential areas such as Management Systems, Auditing Standards, Information Systems, and Customer Specific Requirements. The company provides online and in-person training options, catering to dedicated in-house groups and mixed sessions for open enrollment.

Recent Successes

Hans Trunkenpolz + Associates has successfully completed numerous high-impact projects, including:

• Supplier development for Tier 1 / 2 / 3 suppliers rated by OEMs.

• Supporting German OEMs with new vehicle launches.

• Developing and implementing tailor-made Quality Management Systems based on ISO9001, IATF 16949 and VDA6.3.

• Preparation for TISAX audits and labelling.

About Hans Trunkenpolz + Associates

The ht+a team has been a leader in providing expert-led solutions to the manufacturing industry for almost 20 years. The company specializes in training, consulting, auditing, and project management, focusing on management systems, process improvement, supplier development, customer-specific requirements and information security. As a trusted partner, Hans Trunkenpolz + Associates is dedicated to delivering customized solutions that drive success for its clients.

For more information, please visit https://www.ht-a.solutions/ or contact us at enquiries@ht-a.solutions.

Hans Trunkenpolz + Associates - New Name. New Look. Same expert-led solutions you’ve trusted for almost 20 years.