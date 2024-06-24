Global Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market Analysis 2024: Trends, Growth, And Forecasts

Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pneumatic conveying systems market size has shown significant growth, expanding from $30.56 billion in 2023 to an estimated $32.48 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. This growth is attributed to several factors, including heightened emphasis on workplace safety, advancements in sensing and monitoring technologies, integration of Industry 4.0 principles, and increased production in sectors such as biosimilars, vaccines, and food processing.

Automation Driving Market Expansion

The forecast for the pneumatic conveying systems market anticipates continued strong growth, with expectations to reach $42.01 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.6%. This growth is fueled by increasing automation across industries, industrialization trends, expansion in recycling and waste treatment sectors, demand for energy-efficient solutions, and rising consumer safety concerns. Key trends in the coming years include product innovation, technological advancements, utilization of advanced software for product development, strategic partnerships, and enhancements in manufacturing processes.

Key Players and Market Innovations

Major companies such as AZO Inc., Atlas Copco Group, and Palamatic Process Inc. are at the forefront of innovation in the pneumatic conveying systems market. These companies are developing advanced products like vacuum conveyors to meet the evolving needs of customers. For example, Piab Group introduced the piFLOWam vacuum conveyor, designed specifically for additive manufacturing, integrating COAX vacuum technology for enhanced efficiency and reliability.

Trends in Technology and Development

Innovative advancements in pneumatic conveying systems are driven by technological progress and customer demands for more efficient and adaptable solutions. Vacuum conveyors, a type of pneumatic conveyor, are gaining popularity for their ability to handle delicate materials in additive manufacturing processes, demonstrating significant potential for growth and adaptation across various industries.

Market Segmentation

The pneumatic conveying systems market is segmented based on operating principle, technology, and end-use industries:

•Operating Principle: Dilute Phase Conveying, Dense Phase Conveying

•Technology: Positive Pressure Systems, Vacuum Systems, Combination Systems

•End-Use Industries: Ceramic, Pharmaceuticals, Food Industry, Rubber and Plastic Industry, Cement, Mining (Mineral), Automotive, Other End Uses

Regional Insights

Europe dominated the pneumatic conveying systems market in 2023, driven by advancements in manufacturing and industrial automation. Asia-Pacific is projected to emerge as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, supported by rapid industrialization and infrastructure development.

