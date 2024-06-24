"My Melody" Comes to Awaji Island to Celebrate Hello Kitty's 50th Anniversary

© 2024 SANRIO CO., LTD. APPROVAL NO. L650085

Guest Performance to be Held at "AWAJI HELLO KITTY APPLE LAND" July 7th

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "HELLO KITTY 50th ANNIVERSARY" celebrations will be held at "AWAJI HELLO KITTY APPLE LAND" to commemorate Hello Kitty's 50th birthday through Thursday, October 31st, 2024, featuring special greetings and birthday performances from Hello Kitty herself, and limited-edition 50th anniversary merchandise. The popular Sanrio Company, Ltd. character "My Melody" will be celebrating the occasion at "HELLO KITTY SMILE" and "HELLO KITTY SHOW BOX" on Sunday, July 7th.

My Melody is a sincere and bright girl who takes great care of her little brother. One of the top-ranking characters in the 2024 Sanrio Character Ranking, My Melody is popular across people of all ages. Hello Kitty greetings will be held during the event, and guests can take commemorative photos with Hello Kitty and My Melody. Visitors can enjoy this rare chance to meet Hello Kitty and My Melody!

■Overview: "My Melody Guest Performance"

[Date] Sunday, July 7th, 2024

[Content] At the media art restaurant "HELLO KITTY SMILE" featuring Hello Kitty dressed as "Otohime", and theater restaurant "HELLO KITTY SHOW BOX" featuring Hello Kitty jazz shows and vegan cuisine, Hello Kitty and My Melody will be making an appearance for greetings and commemorative photos.

[Times]

HELLO KITTY SMILE:

・Restaurant Greeting ("GARDEN Terrace"): 5:30 – 5:45 p.m.

・Restaurant Greeting ("Restaurant Tamatebako"): 5:45 – 6 p.m.

HELLO KITTY SHOW BOX:

・Lunch Concert Greeting: 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. (doors open 11 a.m., last entry 12 p.m.)

・Café Concert Greeting: 2 – 3:30 p.m.

[Price]

HELLO KITTY SMILE:

・Restaurant Greeting ("GARDEN Terrace"): 1,000 yen per group + one order

・Restaurant Greeting ("Restaurant Tamatebako"): 1,000 yen per group + one order

HELLO KITTY SHOW BOX:

・Lunch Concert Special Plan: Adults 8,170 yen + Greetings 1,000 yen per group; kids (4-12 y.o.) 4,170 yen + Greetings 1,000 yen per group

・Café Concert Special Plan: Adults 4,270 yen + Greetings 1,000 yen per group; kids (4-12 y.o.) 2,570 yen + Greetings 1,000 yen per group

※Prices include HELLO KITTY SHOW BOX vegan café menu, HELLO KITTY APPLE HOUSE entry, and HELLO KITTY SMILE "Otohime Hello Kitty Dragon Palace" entry.

[Address]

HELLO KITTY SMILE: 985-1 Nojima-hikinoura, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture

HELLO KITTY SHOW BOX: 177-5 Nojima-hirabayashi, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture

[Inquiries] HELLO KITTY SMILE (Operated by Pasona Furusato Incubation Inc.) TEL (+81) 799-70-9037