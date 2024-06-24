Pineapples market growth analysis with investment opportunities

Pineapples Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pineapples market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $25.32 billion in 2023 to $27.00 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing awareness of the health benefits associated with pineapple consumption, rising disposable incomes, a rise in government support, and shifting consumer preferences towards healthy and natural food options.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The pineapples market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $35.34 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to urbanization and population growth, adoption of sustainable agriculture practices, expansion of e-commerce platforms, and stringent food safety regulations.

Growth driver of the pineapples market

An increasing vegan and flexitarian population is expected to propel the pineapples market going forward. The vegan population refers to individuals who abstain from consuming animal products entirely, including meat, dairy, and eggs. Flexitarians primarily follow a vegetarian diet but occasionally consume meat or fish in moderation. The surge in vegan and flexitarian populations is due to growing concerns about animal welfare, health considerations, and the availability of a wider variety of plant-based food options, fueling demand for alternative agricultural products. Pineapples are valued in vegan and flexitarian diets for their versatility as a flavorful ingredient in savory and sweet dishes, providing a delicious and plant-based option for diverse culinary preferences.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players in the pineapples market include HJ Heinz Company, Dole plc, McCain Foods Limited, Chiquita Brands International Sàrl, Del Monte Pacific Limited, Ardo NV, Goya Foods Inc.

Major companies operating in the pineapples market are focusing on developing innovative products such as red-shelled pineapple, to meet changing consumer demands. Red-shelled pineapple is a unique variety characterized by its vibrant red outer skin. This pineapple retains the same sweet and tangy flavor as traditional yellow pineapples but features a striking red hue on the exterior.

Segments:

1) By Type: Fresh, Packaged

2) By Source: Organic, Conventional

3) By Variety: Cayenne Pineapple, Queen Pineapple, Red Spanish Pineapple, MD2 Or MG3

4) By Application: Commercial, Individual

5) By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets Or Supermarkets, Independent Retailers, Convenience Stores, Online Sales, Other Distribution Channels

Geographical Insights: Asia-PacificLeading the Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the pineapples market in 2023. It is driven by expanding healthcare facilities and increasing awareness of the benefits of pineapples.

Pineapples Market Definition

A pineapple is a tropical fruit characterized by its rough, spiky skin and sweet, juicy flesh. It typically combines sweet and tart flavors, with a yellow interior flesh and a crown of green leaves on top. Pineapples are rich in vitamins, minerals, and enzymes, and they are commonly consumed fresh, juiced, or used in cooking, baking, and beverages.

