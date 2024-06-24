Loop 101 lane striping changes near US 60 help with traffic flow

PHOENIX – Recent lane striping work has improved traffic flow by extending right lanes along Loop 101 (Price Freeway) near US 60 (Superstition Freeway) in Tempe, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Crews have adjusted lane stripes to extend right lanes and promote safer merging conditions along northbound Loop 101 near University Drive and southbound near Broadway Road.

“We wanted to provide the additional traffic capacity while other pavement improvement work is taking place along the Price Freeway,” said David Locher, who manages ADOT’s Operational Traffic and Safety Group. “The timing allowed crews to add new lane markings without leaving behind remnants of old striping.”

ADOT had made similar lane striping adjustments resulting in safety and traffic flow improvements at other freeway locations in the Phoenix area, including westbound US 60 near Dobson Road and the Interstate 10/Loop 101 interchange in the West Valley.

“Our plan for that area along Loop 101 allows the right lanes to continue down to the next major interchange,” said ADOT Regional Traffic Engineer George Williams. “The improved striping is significantly helping with traffic flow. It also means we were able to provide auxiliary lanes with more room for traffic to merge between entrance and exit ramps in the area.

ADOT partners with the Maricopa Association of Governments, the Phoenix area’s metropolitan planning organization, in managing freeway improvement projects. Improvements are often funded via Proposition 400, a dedicated half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

