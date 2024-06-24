GateWay USA Connects with Gateway UAE
Connecting business in the Middle East with the USA & a Gateway for US companies in the Middle East
Invitation to Breakfast Forum Round Table meetings”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Government of Ras Al Khaimah, in collaboration with The Generative AI Network, a New York-based global network of AI experts, startups, enterprises, and investors, announces an exclusive breakfast event to discuss the ‘Gateway USA/Gateway UAE’ bilateral trade agreement.

Event Details:
Date: Thursday, 27th June
Time: 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Venue: Beebe's NYC, 38-28 27th St, Long Island City, NY 11101
Special Announcements:
UAE Royal Family Representative: A distinguished representative will be present to announce the bilateral trade agreement.
Frank Casale: Globally recognized AI Expert, Futurist, and Founder of The Generative AI Network (GAIN) will announce a Global AI Initiative and the first-ever Global AI Summit in Queens, NY, in partnership with countries and companies worldwide.
Nathaniel Hunter, Founder & CEO of Disruptive Ai: Nathaniel Hunter will unveil a significant partnership with the UAE, highlighting collaboration with the Queens Innovation Hub and Disruptive Ai’s expansion plans in the Middle East.
Venue Location: Beebe's NYC Map and Directions: Boro Hotel Map and Directions | Beebe's NYC
This event marks a significant milestone in strengthening USA and UAE ties through innovative partnerships and new ventures.
Frank Casale of the Queens Innovation Hub stated, "It is an honour and a privilege to welcome the UAE and the representative of Ras Al Khaimah, UAE to New York. We look forward to a long and mutually rewarding relationship."
RSVP: Please confirm attendance by contacting Tom at Tom@geventm.com
James David Magee
Global Event Management
+1 631-805-7837
james@geventm.com
Ras Al Khaimah, the Gateway to Arabia