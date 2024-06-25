The Fall Of Aether Station, A Rogue-lite Space Tower Defense, Set To Release July 25th

Defend Aether Station in this rogue-lite tower defense game Command the fleet in real time! Tons of upgrades

Customize Ships, Upgrade the fleet, and Command them to victory in this ruthless rogue-lite tower defense/real time strategy hybrid.

We have been spending a lot of time with our playtesters and fans. With all the feedback we got from the demo, we feel we have created something truly special and can’t wait to share it with you all!” — Jake, Creative director of Nibble & Byte.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nibble & Byte are proud to announce that The Fall of Aether Station is releasing July 25th. Updated and looking better than ever, it will be the best version of itself that it can be upon its 1.0 release. Players will fight hordes of alien ships, including a new swarmer enemy type. Adapt to dynamic battlefields with increasingly stronger enemy ships.Take on a True Rogue-lite Tower Defense Experience With These Updates:- The shipyard screen has been reworked to make stats more clear and trade offs between choices readily available.- New enemy type added that will spawn behind player defenses and keep even the most strategic minds on edge.- Tutorial has been streamlined to demonstrate key features without holding the player’s hand too much.- Whether players prefer to move with right click like in RTS games, or left click. Players can also switch between the two at any time!- A legendary ship that unlocks at the end of each ship tech tree.The full game, set to release July 25th, will include 15 levels each with 60 initial waves with an endless mode to follow post launch. Utilize a wide array of customizable ship classes, each with its own strengths and abilities, and hundreds of upgrades. Experiment with different combinations of weapons to develop the ultimate defense strategy to outsmart foes. In addition to the 1.0 build, the free demo has also been updated include quality of life updates. The tutorial has been improved with rebalanced combat, control preferences, a beautiful new UI, a new enemy type, many bug fixes.Where to play The Fall of Aether Station?Find The Fall of Aether Station on Steam.There is a free demo available, while the full game is scheduled to release July 25th, 2024. Join the official Discord to stay in the loop on future content and updates!

Fall of Aether Station to release July 25th onto Steam