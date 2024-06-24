The American Institute of Bankability Experts Welcomes Its Newest Certified Bankability Expert®

Will Corey, Multi Millionaire Real Estate Investor Certified Bankability Expert

World Renowned Real Estate Investor and Top Wholesaler, Will Corey, Joins The Bankability® Movement To Empower Others To Their Journey To Time Freedom

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, USA, June 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Institute of Bankability Experts, the governing body behind Bankability®, Welcomes Multi-Million Dollar Real Estate Investor and Top Performing Wholesaler.

The American Institute of Bankability Experts is thrilled to announce that Will Corey has joined our team as a Certified Bankability Expert® and a Bankability® ambassador. Will, a multi-million dollar real estate investor, top-performing wholesaler, and health & wellness expert, brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our Bankability® community.

Will Corey's journey is a testament to the power of the buy-and-hold strategy in real estate. By leveraging proper structure and the principles of Bankability®, Will has successfully retained millions of dollars in real estate assets. His transition from a highly successful wholesaling business to building an extensive real estate portfolio is a remarkable achievement, showcasing the transformative potential of Bankability®.

"I firmly believe in the buy-and-hold strategy for real estate. By leveraging proper structure and Bankability®, I've successfully retained millions of dollars in real estate assets. Bankability® helped me unlock the world of time freedom and infinite wealth, transitioning from an extremely successful wholesaling business to building a massive portfolio. I now live by the motto 'keep the best, wholesale the rest,' thanks to Bankability®. My goal now is to empower others about the benefits of Bankability® so they can break free from the rat race," said Will Corey.

The certification presented by The American Institute of Bankability Experts highlights Will's dedication to practicing what he preaches. Peter Diamond, President of The American Institute of Bankability Experts and founder of the Bankability® movement, expressed his excitement in welcoming Will to the team. "Will Corey is an invaluable asset to the Bankability® community. His expertise and commitment to the principles of Bankability® make him an exceptional ambassador for our mission. We are confident that Will will inspire and empower others to achieve financial and most importantly time freedom and success through Bankability®."

Will Corey's addition to Bankability® underscores our commitment to providing our clients and community with the highest level of expertise and guidance in real estate investment. We look forward to the positive impact Will will have as he shares his knowledge and experience with others, helping them unlock their potential and achieve their financial goals.

About Bankability®

The definition of BANKABILITY® is the ability to intentionally properly structure and leverage self-compounding cash-flowing assets like residential real estate in order to achieve financial and time freedom as well generational wealth. We believe the road to wealth and freedom is through proper structure and BANKABILITY®, not by the traditional 9 to 5 mindset trading valuable time for money. The Bankability Lifestyle is one that encourages leveraging cash-flowing assets while having the liabilities paid off.