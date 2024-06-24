Smobler Represents the Best of Singapore's Tech Start Ups at SelectUSA 2024
Secretary of Commerce, Gina Raimondo (pictured center) with Smobler Co-Founder and CEO Loretta Chen (left), Executive Director of SelectUSA, Jasjit Singh (right) with the Select Global Women in Tech in 2023.
For the 2nd year, Smobler’s CEO and Co-Founder Loretta Chen will present at the top event for international business investments and trade relations in the US.WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smobler, the leading metaverse architecture and immersive design studio headquartered in Singapore, will be representing the country’s tech startups at the SelectUSA Investment Summit to be held from June 23-26 at Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Maryland.
The SelectUSA Investment Summit is the premier event in the United States for foreign direct investment (FDI) promotion, connecting investors, companies, economic development organizations (EDOs), industry experts and startups.
Hosted by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, this year’s speakers will highlight the Biden-Harris Administration’s economic achievements and how the Investing in America agenda will strengthen U.S. competitiveness through once-in-a-generation investments in America’s infrastructure and clean energy future,
“The SelectUSA Investment Summit is the premier event when it comes to foreign direct investment in the United States, highlighting everything America has to offer,” said Secretary Raimondo. “The Department of Commerce’s SelectUSA program has proven to be a key component in the Biden-Harris Administration’s efforts to attract investments across the country, especially in critical sectors such as semiconductors and clean energy. I look forward to hosting this year’s SelectUSA Investment Summit and highlighting key investment announcements that will help create jobs and economic opportunity all over the country.”
In addition to corporate executives and business leaders, U.S. Cabinet and White House senior officials joining the Summit this year will include U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, Acting U.S. Secretary of Labor Julie Su, U.S. Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks, U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy David Turk and Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics Daleep Singh amongst others.
Chen will be headed to the Summit together with a team of delegates from Enterprise Singapore, a government agency championing enterprise development and supporting the growth of Singapore as a hub for global trading and startups.
In addition, Chen will be taking part in the Select Global Women in Tech (SWIT) program pioneered by Secretary Raimondo. The program is geared towards talented international women founders, entrepreneurs, and executives in the emerging tech sector to spur economic growth and innovation, as well as to support women’s economic empowerment globally.
Aside from SWIT, Chen has been selected pitch alongside nine other international startups in the Open Tech category. These include Azend Technology (Sri Lanka), BEMOVIL SAS (Columbia), Charco Science and Research, TAC Dynamics (Taiwan), Lawformer (Georgia), OroraTech (Germany), Profeed Tech (Ukraine), PT Solusi Kebutuhan Teknologi (Indonesia), SeaWith (South Korea).
Chen will also be on a panel moderated by Enterprise Singapore on the theme of innovation. The panelists are Yvonne Hao, Secretary of the Executive Office of Economic Development and Best Haputpong, VP of Igloo, a Singapore-based startup that develops app-based smart locks for better home security. Says Chen,
“We are grateful for the robust support by Enterprise Singapore, the US Embassy in Singapore and the SelectUSA Summit team. I am particularly looking forward to our conversations on innovation with Secretary Raimondo and Secretary Hao as well as in-depth meetings with governors and state representatives of California, Florida, Texas, Wyoming and New York – all web3 friendly states. Additionally, Smobler is honored to pitch together with the most innovative global startups. It is a great opportunity to learn from the best in the emerging tech scene, meet with fellow entrepreneurs as well as the Global Women in Tech. I am excited to create, connect and collaborate together to create America-Verse!”
Backed by the world’s biggest open metaverse, The Sandbox and Brinc, Smobler has been focused on driving mass adoption of blockchain technology through gamification, education and innovative outreach to bridge legacy brands, governments, NGOs, financial institutions, F&B, retail and other B2B brands with web3 leaders and communities. Smobler continually makes headlines by creating the first phygital wedding in Asia, launching Bhutan-Verse with the Bhutan government and recently debuted Cobbleland: Austin with the Mayor of Austin, Kirk Watson during SXSW.
About SelectUSA
The SelectUSA Investment Summit is the highest profile event in the United States to facilitate business investment by connecting thousands of investors, companies, economic development organizations (EDOs), and industry experts to make deals happen. Hosted by the U.S. Department of Commerce, the Investment Summit is a one-stop shop for companies considering expanding to the United States and provides EDOs with the opportunity to meet directly with international companies to facilitate investment deals. Since inception, SelectUSA Investment Summits have attracted thousands of international companies and economic development representatives generating over $110 billion in new investment projects supporting over 85,000 jobs across the United States and its territories. The previous SelectUSA Investment Summit saw record-breaking numbers with more than 4,900 participants, including EDO representatives from 55 U.S. states and territories and over 2,300 business investors from 83 international markets.
About Smobler
Smobler is a metaverse architecture firm headquartered in Singapore. It is an investee studio of, and a recognized The Sandbox builder. It specializes in creative ideation, omnichannel brand marketing, phygital applications and metaverse development. Smobler is keen on co-creating a diverse ecosystem with a strong academy and phygital experience emphasis. Its recent clients include DBS, Starhub, Mighty Jaxx, The Food Bank Singapore, Spa Esprit Group as well as digital collectible projects such as Tools of Rock and Clay Nation. To learn more, visit https://www.smobler.io/.
About Enterprise Singapore
Enterprise Singapore is the government agency championing enterprise development. We work with committed companies to build capabilities, innovate and internationalise. We also support the growth of Singapore as a hub for global trading and startups, and build trust in Singapore’s products and services through quality and standards. Visit www.enterprisesg.gov.sg for more information.
About Loretta Chen
Regarded by the media as “a force of nature”, “Asia’s Anna Wintour” and “Top 100 Women of the Future”, Dr Loretta Chen is an award-winning creative director, a respected professor and bestselling author. Her latest book, M/OTHER is published by The Straits Times Press. She was shortlisted as a Nominated Member of Parliament and is International Consultant to the investment arm of the Royal Government of Bhutan. Loretta is also a leadership, brand marketing and performance studies adjunct professor at University of Hawaii, Ritsumeikan Asia Pacific University, Stanford and Carnegie Mellon. She is currently CEO and Co-Founder of Smobler, a leading metaverse architecture firm backed by The Sandbox and Brinc.
