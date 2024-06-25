Redefine Winning Introduces Teamitis™: Transforming Team Performance with Innovative Approaches
Redefine Winning introduces Teamitis™, a revolutionary concept to enhance team performance and address workplace challenges.
Redefine Winning, under the leadership of Founder and CEO Rob Whitfield, announces the launch of Teamitis™, a groundbreaking concept designed to transform team performance and address the inefficiencies plaguing modern workplaces. This initiative stems from Whitfield's extensive experience in technology, consulting, and innovation, coupled with a deep understanding of human behavior in the workplace.
— Bill de Blasio, former Mayor of New York City
Cracking the Code of Team Performance
Whitfield's journey began in the realms of technology and consulting, where he realized the paramount importance of human behavior in business success. This epiphany led him to study the psychology of change and began his journey of coaching human behavior in the workplace. Collaborating with industry giants like Aflac, the United Kingdom Border Agency, and the World Bank Group, Whitfield has achieved extraordinary returns through strategic behavior change.
Introducing Team Cohesion™ and Teamitis™
Redefine Winning’s signature methodology, Team Cohesion™, equips teams with collaborative mindsets, practices, and tools to transform average teams into high-performing units. This revolutionary approach offers the antidote to what Redefine Winning says is prevalent in teams today; Teamitis™. This term explains the gap in team performance by providing a socially acceptable way to surface, discuss and overcome challenges within teams. It signifies an opportunity for teams to redefine their working methods and achieve better outcomes collectively.
The Science Behind Teamitis™
According to Whitfield, the majority of teams operate under unspoken assumptions about their ways of working, leading to inefficiencies and underperformance. His extensive research reveals that only 5% of teams believe they are reaching their full potential. Teamitis™ aims to bridge this gap by fostering open communication and intentional collaboration within teams.
The Redefine Winning Approach
Redefine Winning stands out from its competition through its genuine commitment to helping individuals, teams, and organizations achieve their full potential. Unlike standard formats, Redefine Winning tailors its approach to meet the specific needs and priorities of its clients. The company emphasizes sustainable behavior change, ensuring that clients can maintain their progress independently, while still having access to support when needed.
Proven Results and Client Testimonials
Redefine Winning's impact is evident through its impressive client outcomes. For example, partnering with a key energy provider in the US led to a 137% increase in EBITDA over two years. Similarly, a major telecommunications company saw significant growth in revenue and EBITDA, attributed to the implementation of Redefine Winning’s methodologies.
Clients have consistently praised Redefine Winning for its positive and effective approach. Bill de Blasio, former Mayor of New York City, commended the company for keeping things positive and on track. Tamara Chamberlin, Vice President at T-Mobile, likened Whitfield to the Tony Robbins of team coaching, highlighting his ability to drive exponential business outcomes in a fun and engaging manner.
Awards and Recognition
Redefine Winning has received numerous accolades, including the Global Excellence Awards 2020, Top 10 Most Trusted Brands 2021, and the Innovation Excellence Award 2024. These awards reflect the company’s commitment to excellence and innovation in team performance coaching. Clients agree; Redefine Winning has a 5-star client rating, and every client wishes they had commenced their coaching journey with Whitfield and his team sooner.
The Future of Team Performance
Redefine Winning continues to lead the way in team performance coaching with its research-based approach. The company offers practical and business outcome-focused coaching, helping teams work more efficiently, joyfully, and impactfully. Whitfield’s mantra, "To The Power Of Team," encapsulates the exponential impact that effective teaming behaviors can have on achieving business outcomes.
For more information, visit Redefine Winning.
About Redefine Winning
Redefine Winning, founded by Rob Whitfield, specializes in transforming team performance through research-based methodologies. The company’s flagship concepts, Team Cohesion™ and Teamitis™, empower teams to achieve 10X outcomes by fostering collaboration and intentionality. With a commitment to sustainable behavior change, Redefine Winning helps organizations unlock their full potential and achieve exponential business results.
Media Contact
Rob Whitfield
Founder and CEO
Redefine Winning
Phone: +13107451569
team@anotherzero.com